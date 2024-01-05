Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Denmark
  5. The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio

The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio

Save
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio

The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsThe Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Image 3 of 28The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsThe Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Partner In Charge: Ole Schrøder, Flemming Rafn
  • Architect In Charge: Anders Gade Jørgensen
  • Landscape Architect: Kirstine Lorentsen
  • Client: By & Havn
  • Client Advisor: COWI
  • City: Copenhagen
  • Country: Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Exterior Photography
© Morten Olivarius

Text description provided by the architects. This innovative gateway building, conceived by the Danish architectural studio Third Nature, and designed for disassembly using durable materials, is a distinguished addition to the Harbor of Copenhagen.

Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Exterior Photography
© Morten Olivarius
Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Image 25 of 28
Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Morten Olivarius

The inaugural structure of the ongoing Lynetteholm land reclamation initiative occupies a prestigious position on the northeastern edge of Copenhagen Harbor, symbolizing the entrance to the expansive, 275-hectare urban development and recreational coastal area that also serves as a nature-based storm surge barrier.

Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Exterior Photography
© Morten Olivarius

The building's dual purpose is to serve as the administrative hub for Lynetteholm's weighbridge, facilitating the transport of excess soil to the emerging island, and to host meetings and workshops about the ongoing construction activities in the area.

Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Image 3 of 28
© Morten Olivarius
Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Morten Olivarius

Architecturally, this one-story, diamond-shaped edifice is composed of 17 angled modules constructed primarily from wood, covering an area of approximately 1,000 m². Amidst a stark, industrial setting, it stands out as a distinctive and inviting workspace, maintaining a healthy environment during the ongoing soil deposition. The building is perched on a raised 100-meter-long soil plinth, acting as a testbed for pioneering biological acceleration strategies intended for the future 60 Ha nature-based storm surge park of Lynetteholm.

Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Morten Olivarius
Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Image 24 of 28
Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Glass
© Morten Olivarius

Third Nature’s design prioritizes functionality and proven technical solutions to address the challenges of wind, dust, and noise. Its aesthetic, rooted in minimalism and luminosity, features aluminum facades and expansive glass sections, establishing a striking robustness. The essence of the design lies in its straightforward yet iconic approach to providing shelter and visibility. The building's structure, characterized by its repetitive and rhythmical facade, mirrors these values.

Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Morten Olivarius

A distinctive feature of the building is the rotation of each module, creating a serrated edge with terraces that bask in sunlight and offer protection and shade inside the offices. This design results in a dynamic internal space arrangement, marked by a zigzag pattern, affording breathtaking panoramic views and a stimulating work atmosphere.

Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Morten Olivarius

Flexibility and adaptability are the keystones of the building's structural design, based on the idea that part of the administration building should be able to be moved as the establishment of Lynetteholm takes shape. Embracing 'design for disassembly' principles, it allows for relocation with minimal financial and environmental impact. Selection of renewable, low carbon footprint biogenic materials underlines its commitment to ecological sensitivity.

Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Morten Olivarius
Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Image 28 of 28

This strategy not only minimizes waste but also guarantees the building's adaptability to evolving needs and contexts, illustrating a forward-thinking, eco-friendly design ethos with a pristine aesthetic. It is a design meticulously tailored to its unique setting and symbolic significance that celebrate Third Nature’s holistic design approach. 

Save this picture!
The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio - Exterior Photography
© Morten Olivarius

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Copenhagen, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Third Nature Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsDenmark
Cite: "The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio" 05 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011788/the-gate-building-third-nature-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags