The Gate Building / Third Nature Studio

Partner In Charge: Ole Schrøder, Flemming Rafn

Architect In Charge: Anders Gade Jørgensen

Landscape Architect: Kirstine Lorentsen

Client: By & Havn

Client Advisor: COWI

City: Copenhagen

Country: Denmark

Text description provided by the architects. This innovative gateway building, conceived by the Danish architectural studio Third Nature, and designed for disassembly using durable materials, is a distinguished addition to the Harbor of Copenhagen.

The inaugural structure of the ongoing Lynetteholm land reclamation initiative occupies a prestigious position on the northeastern edge of Copenhagen Harbor, symbolizing the entrance to the expansive, 275-hectare urban development and recreational coastal area that also serves as a nature-based storm surge barrier.

The building's dual purpose is to serve as the administrative hub for Lynetteholm's weighbridge, facilitating the transport of excess soil to the emerging island, and to host meetings and workshops about the ongoing construction activities in the area.

Architecturally, this one-story, diamond-shaped edifice is composed of 17 angled modules constructed primarily from wood, covering an area of approximately 1,000 m². Amidst a stark, industrial setting, it stands out as a distinctive and inviting workspace, maintaining a healthy environment during the ongoing soil deposition. The building is perched on a raised 100-meter-long soil plinth, acting as a testbed for pioneering biological acceleration strategies intended for the future 60 Ha nature-based storm surge park of Lynetteholm.

Third Nature’s design prioritizes functionality and proven technical solutions to address the challenges of wind, dust, and noise. Its aesthetic, rooted in minimalism and luminosity, features aluminum facades and expansive glass sections, establishing a striking robustness. The essence of the design lies in its straightforward yet iconic approach to providing shelter and visibility. The building's structure, characterized by its repetitive and rhythmical facade, mirrors these values.

A distinctive feature of the building is the rotation of each module, creating a serrated edge with terraces that bask in sunlight and offer protection and shade inside the offices. This design results in a dynamic internal space arrangement, marked by a zigzag pattern, affording breathtaking panoramic views and a stimulating work atmosphere.

Flexibility and adaptability are the keystones of the building's structural design, based on the idea that part of the administration building should be able to be moved as the establishment of Lynetteholm takes shape. Embracing 'design for disassembly' principles, it allows for relocation with minimal financial and environmental impact. Selection of renewable, low carbon footprint biogenic materials underlines its commitment to ecological sensitivity.

This strategy not only minimizes waste but also guarantees the building's adaptability to evolving needs and contexts, illustrating a forward-thinking, eco-friendly design ethos with a pristine aesthetic. It is a design meticulously tailored to its unique setting and symbolic significance that celebrate Third Nature’s holistic design approach.