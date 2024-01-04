Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Sarah's House / The Manser Practice

Sarah’s House / The Manser Practice

Houses
Corfu, Greece
Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hufton + Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Sarah’s House is a four bedroom home set in an existing olive orchard 1000ft above the north coast of Corfu.

Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Exterior Photography
© Hufton + Crow
Sarah’s House / The Manser Practice - Image 17 of 19
Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Interior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

The house is cut into the hillside and clad in a mixture of olive wood and Corfu stone which was quarried from the site itself. Its simple layout makes the most of the location by orienting all habitable rooms south, with spectacular views across the Ionian Sea towards Albania. All these rooms open on to shady terraces, and are kept at a comfortable temperature by large openings that help draw cool air across the pool and into the home.

Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hufton + Crow
Sarah’s House / The Manser Practice - Image 19 of 19
Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Hufton + Crow

Keeping the house cool was a challenge given that temperatures often exceed 40 degrees Celsius. Rather than relying on air-conditioning systems, a pleasant internal temperature is achieved by using thick stone walls, polished concrete floors and a green roof which oversails the house to minimise solar gain. This large roof is also designed to collect rainwater, which is stored in an 80-ton tank and provides most of the house’s water requirements.

Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Interior Photography
© Hufton + Crow

Building on such a remote site meant that the house had to be designed to generate most of its energy needs itself. Solar water heaters and photovoltaic panels, for instance, provide about 90 per cent of the energy requirements, and are boosted by air source heat pumps with any surplus sold back to the grid. A large vegetable garden provides all the house’s vegetable requirements, while annual olive tree pruning provides all the wood required to fuel the open fireplace in winter. Reverse osmosis is also used on site, helping ensure that the tap water is drinkable, which means excessive plastic water bottles (a common problem in the area) are avoided.

Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hufton + Crow

All of these solutions combine to create a simple, low-maintenance house, which provides a comfortable living environment all year round; and uses its view and location to the fullest.

Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Hufton + Crow
Sarah's House / The Manser Practice - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Hufton + Crow
The Manser Practice
Cite: "Sarah's House / The Manser Practice" 04 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

