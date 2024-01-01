Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez

Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez

Save
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez

Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior PhotographyBumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior PhotographyBumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, WindowsBumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsBumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Villarrica, Chile
  • Architects: Lucas Maino Fernández
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  214
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Zegers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CONCON MADERAS
  • Lead Architect: Lucas Maino Fernández
  • Collaborators: Macarena Gonzalez C, Teresita Llodra
  • Model: Maira Olivares
  • Construcción: Constructora Tercon, pd Arquitectura
  • City: Villarrica
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 22 of 33
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Text description provided by the architects. Located near the city of Villarrica in Araucanía, Bumeran House sits in a rural hilly environment with large esplanades of grasslands and pockets of trees. To the east, the landscape overlaps with the mountain range and the Villarrica volcano, in its other three directions it seems to be an endless field.

Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 23 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Marcos Zegers

The project is particularly located on a plot of land measuring five thousand square meters of rectangular shape with a dominant east-west orientation, where the two longest fronts are the north and the south. It has a gentle slope that goes from north to south, where the north side is characterized by being an artificial limit, a fence that marks the property subdivision, generating a very direct relationship with its neighbor, this raises the first problem or opportunity for design and challenge, privacy due to proximity. A situation where the closeness is such that future neighborly coexistence becomes uncomfortable.

Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 24 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcos Zegers

Due to this, it was decided to have the back of the house facing north, or not to convert that façade into the main façade of the project, thus prioritizing the view to the east and south towards the Villarrica volcano. It responds by means of a “V” distribution or simulating a boomerang, giving rise to the name of the project. Through two programmatic wings joined at a point that articulates them, the access point is produced and from there two directions are born. On the one hand, the private sector for bedrooms, and on the other the common area, a large integrated living, dining and kitchen space.

Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 25 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Interior Photography, Beam
© Marcos Zegers

The north and west facades are characterized by a private appearance, modest in the openings, just enough to let in light and frame certain conditions. On the contrary, the southeast façade is open and is characterized by its glazed faces that accompany the route of the house, promoting a constant view of the garden and its context. At the same time, this façade is accompanied by a large eave that allows a covered space to be used on rainy days.

Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 26 of 33
Elevation
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 30 of 33
© Marcos Zegers

It is a project that is characterized by having more roof than house, more intermediate space than interior. It is a large mantle that houses all the programs of the home, from parking, loggia, interiors, barbecue area, terraces, etc. In this way, the intention of generating a unified and not disintegrated or dispersed space is maintained, a single element that contains everything. On the outside, raw 1x8 impregnated pine board is used, arranged horizontally and without protectors, in order to generate a link or memory with respect to traditional constructions in the area. In this way, it is assimilated to wooden sheds that over time their appearance moves away from looking like something new and transforms into something that gives the feeling of having been there a long time ago.

Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 28 of 33
Isometric
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Image 29 of 33
© Marcos Zegers

Bumeran House is a second home family project mainly for use on weekends and holidays. A simple scheme project, which prioritizes the views and depths of the rural landscape, over the idea of ​​constant northern light; It is a mantle that encompasses everything under its shelter.

Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Marcos Zegers
Save this picture!
Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Zegers

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lucas Maino Fernandez
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Bumeran House / Lucas Maino Fernandez" [Casa Bumeran / Lucas Maino Fernandez] 01 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011706/bumeran-house-lucas-maino-fernandez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags