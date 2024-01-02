Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Exterior Photography, WindowsMoradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Interior Photography, BedroomMoradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Sink, ChairMoradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsMoradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Ílhavo, Portugal
  • Architects: Rui Rosmaninho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Allforglass, Barbot, Oli, Pavigrés Cerâmicas, Sanindusa, Sosoares, Tromilux, W7, Ângulo Perfeito - Carpintaria Civil
  • Lighting Design: Gabriel Santos
  • Construction: Builder ENNE - Engenharia e Construção
  • Direction And Oversight: Pontocad
  • Engineering Project: Diogo Portela
  • Landscape Design: Rui Rosmaninho
  • Engineering Design: Diogo Portela
  • Hydraulics Engineer: Ana Gonçalves
  • Thermical Project: António Marques
  • Interior Design: Maria Vilhena
  • City: Ílhavo
  • Country: Portugal
Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. With this project of a beach house with magnificent views of the Aveiro estuary (Portugal), the client wanted to satisfy their needs for a modern lifestyle, combining aesthetic quality with minimalist and contemporary design. The sun exposure, natural light, and landscape influenced and defined the design of the dwelling.

Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The proximity to the sea influenced the choice of exterior finishes. Concrete, Corten steel, and ceramic ensure low maintenance of the building. The exterior ceramic slats are a contemporary version that aims to replicate the vertical stripes of traditional "palheiros", characteristic of this area. The widespread use of ceramic finishes reflects the owner's desire, an entrepreneur in the ceramic industry. Inside, the client wanted a comfortable, light atmosphere that appealed to relaxation. To this effect, whites and beiges, light woods, and especially rough wood elements, as if carved from a single trunk, were used extensively. The finishes of some areas repeat the materials used on the exterior, blending with the interior and complementing the view allowed by the large windows. Because the house is also intended to host family and friends, details were thought out that allow the space to be more functional, and for this purpose, all the furniture was designed and produced to measure for this project. 

Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Image 43 of 48
Plan - Ground floor
Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Sink, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

And who said ceramic can't be cozy? Floors and finishes are essentially in this material. For this reason, ceramic finishes were chosen that look like wallpaper, providing immense comfort to the environment. For the bedrooms' toilets, totally white ceramics were chosen, working the walls with pieces of different shapes and with different applications, bringing dynamism and uniqueness to each one, despite being very similar in their layout. An excellent collaboration between architecture and interior design firms, which materialized in a magnificent and peaceful retreat for this family. 

Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

About this office
Rui Rosmaninho
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho" [Moradia JD2 / Rui Rosmaninho] 02 Jan 2024. ArchDaily.

