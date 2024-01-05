Vita Student Residence / Batlleiroig

+ 13

Apartments • Barcelona, Spain Architects: Batlleiroig

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 17385 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Clients: Vita Group

Authors: Enric Batlle Durany, Joan Roig i Duran, Albert Gil Margalef, Helena Salvadó Giné

Architecture Team: Eirene Presmanes Yrurzun, Marta Gil Margalef, David Casado Pérez, Alba Monfort Ribes, Rafel Bonet Sisniega, Ronda Quetglas Aragay

Urbanism Consultants: Abel Porcar Badal, Helena Valls Fígols, Mercedes Blay Blanc

Structural Engineers: BIS Structures, STATIC Ingeniería

Facilities Engineers: PGI Engineering

Facade Consultants: ENAR Envolventes Arquitectónicas, Ferrés Arquitectos y Consultores

Landscape: Aeland

Lawyer: Garrigues

Mobility Consultants: INTRA

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Vita Student Residence is located in the Pedralbes neighborhood of Barcelona, a privileged environment. It is centrally situated, close to several prestigious universities, surrounded by green spaces, at the foot of the Collserola mountain range. The 9,213 m² building with 274 rooms is organized into three interconnected volumes, comprising a ground floor and four additional floors.

A new way of living in contact with nature. The design of the residence promotes a new way of living, with rooms designed and equipped for total privacy, complemented by common spaces and services that encourage community living and interaction among students. The volumetric organization of the ensemble allows for the freeing of a large space on the plot, respecting existing trees and providing the building with quality outdoor spaces in contact with nature. Thanks to the proposed layout, all rooms have good views toward outdoor spaces, ensuring students and faculty have access to nature from each of the spaces.

Quality outdoor spaces in contact with nature. The most prominent common area is the large garden within the plot, featuring a swimming pool, an outdoor amphitheater, a barbecue area, and seating zones—spaces that allow many outdoor activities, a priority in the design. On the building's roof, offering exceptional views of the city of Barcelona is another common area for gatherings. All these outdoor spaces are particularly relevant in a climate and culture like ours, setting Vita Pedralbes apart from other residences in the city's urban core.

Spaces that enhance community living. Upon entering the building from Avenida Esplugues, through the open lobby, there is a direct view of the interior garden. The same lobby connects to a large communal area on the lower level, illuminated by a large skylight that provides natural light throughout the day. In this space, various common areas are located, such as study rooms, game rooms, communal dining areas, a lounge, and a gym.

A simple and high-quality facade. The facade is characterized by its simplicity, quality, and color, seamlessly integrating into the landscaped surroundings of the plot. Its design and modulation directly respond to its program, adapting to two distinct situations based on orientation and environment. On the one hand, the south and west facades are the most exposed to the sun and are in direct contact with the garden; therefore, lighter facades with terraces and greenery have been designed to provide solar protection and offer the rooms quality outdoor spaces in contact with nature. On the other hand, the north and east facades directly face the street, leading to the design of a more protected facade that combines opaque areas with hollow sections where the room balconies are located.

A ventilated facade has been designed with a finish of extruded green ceramic featuring a Greca-shaped geometry framed with aluminum slats that emphasize its modulation. This finish and its geometry create shadows that vary throughout the day, characterizing the building's appearance.

A sustainable project that responsibly manages resources. The building has been designed under strict sustainability and energy-saving parameters, with a thermal envelope and volumetric organization, minimizing its demand. Similarly, incorporating a series of measures and the high efficiency of its facilities minimizes CO2 emissions, resulting in the residence consuming 85% less than the established regulations. Renewable energy sources, such as photovoltaic solar panels—with an annual production of 42 MWh/year—and thermal solar panels for hot water production—covering 70% of the building's demand—have been integrated.

Simultaneously, a responsible water management approach has been chosen, incorporating efficient equipment, native vegetation with low water requirements, and reusing 100% rainwater. Rainwater from the building's roofs irrigates all green areas, and rainwater from external urbanization infiltrates the ground. With these measures, we minimize water consumption and discharge into the sewage network. The building promotes sustainable mobility with dedicated spaces for bikes and scooters and open and attractive staircases connecting common areas and encouraging healthy indoor pathways. Consequently, Vita Student residence anticipates obtaining the BREEAM sustainable construction certificate and a high A energy rating.