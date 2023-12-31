Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mouans-Sartoux, France
  • Architects: Bancaù Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

« Le Clos » villa is a life project: living your retirement from the calm and gentleness of the Mediterranean hinterland.

The project is enshrined to its physical and cultural surroundings. Adapting to the local climate has a strong impact on the project, as evidenced by constant reminders of the Mediterranean region’s particularities: minerality, simplicity of forms, the patio and the right size of the openings.

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Image 25 of 30
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

Responding to a constructive logic and a strong notion of sustainability, the choice of a massive stone structure to express the significant minerality in the project appeared evident.

The initial shape of the project results from a set of simple and monolithic volumes emerging from the ground. Each block responds to a residential use by its height and its place in the system. These distinct entities generate a central patio where all the daily practices are articulated, it is the heart of the project. 

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

This intimate central space is an emblematic figure of Mediterranean architecture. It creates a shaded cool area deeply appreciated in summer, and enables a comprehensive ventilation of all surrounding spaces.

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

Because living along the Méditerranée means living outside a lot, the interior is designed as a prolongation of the outdoor spaces and garden. The landscape appears in a various amount of framing. In contrast to the overexposed exterior, the atmosphere of the living spaces needs to be subdued. The local-centered approach of the project naturally led us to opt for natural materials such as oak wood joinery, mineral terrazzo floors and lime coatings.

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

Massive stone from Vers: The stone of Vers is an ochre shell stone which reveal its past lives on the strata traces. An emblematic material of our very limestone region and its history, the stone intertwines the project and its environment, it creates temperature inertia, natural humidity and remains infinitely recyclable.

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Brick
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Image 26 of 30
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

Sanded tinted concrete: Concrete is an essential material in our region. Worked with in a process similar to the one used with stone, a mere sanding is sufficient to reveal its rough edges and its slightly golden hue.

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Door
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Interior Photography, Countertop
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

Stones and site aggregates: Keeping a mindset focused on osmosis between the natural site and the artificial building, the materials present on site have been recycled. During earthworks, sifting the soil allowed us to gather rocks, gravel and topsoil. All these elements were reused in landscaping: cut stone for the walls, gravel for the drain and topsoil for the garden.

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Image 28 of 30
Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

Mineral garden: The Mediterranean dry garden fits perfectly with the dry and sunny climate. Mixing grasses, succulents and aromatic essences, it requires little watering and is heat resistant.

Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
Courtesy of Bancaù Achitectes

Cite: "Le Clos Villa / Bancaù Architectes" 31 Dec 2023.

