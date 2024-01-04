Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Office Buildings
Beijing, China
  Architects: Atelier Alter Architects
  Area: 44264
  Year: 2024
  Photographs:
    Highlite Images
  Manufacturers:
    Nippon, Taiwanglass Group, Toto
  Lead Architects: Xiaojun Bu, Yingfan Zhang
  Design Team: Zhenwei Li, Lidong Song, Lairong Zheng, Chunbiao Cao, Lanyue Sheng
  Consultants: Zhejiang Jianyuan Architectural Planning and Design Institute
  Engineering: Zhejiang Jiahua Architectural Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  Clients: Ruian City Wuxi Construction Co.
  City: Beijing
  Country: China
Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Highlite Images

Text description provided by the architects. The sense of speed is an integral part of the city's character, both in its physical and spiritual manifestations. Ruian is renowned worldwide for electric vehicle components, serving as a crucial link in the upstream and downstream segments of the new energy vehicle industry. The new energy vehicle industry symbolizes "speed" and "the future," and the city's rapid development and aspirations in this field are reflected in the city's appearance.

Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Highlite Images
Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Highlite Images

We aim to embody the sense of power generated by the city's forward momentum and transform it into the architectural language: massive, powerful lines sweep from the city to the building, endowing the structure with a tremendous sense of strength. The reflective surfaces add a futuristic aspect to its appearance.

Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Highlite Images
Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Diagram
Diagram
Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Highlite Images

Interconnections between urban, building, interior, and people at different scales. The project consists of three parts: the ground city square, podium, and tower. The podium houses commercial spaces and a auditorium, while the tower is dedicated to offices. Typically, these separated urban functional modules have little direct connection. A large, ribbon-like concave form traverses these three parts, linking space from the city's entrance square to the podium facade and the tower's office interiors. This unifying element includes the building's entrance square, facade variations, and an indoor observation platform that overlooks the entire city pulse—forming a cohesive urban image.

Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Diagram
Diagram
Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Highlite Images
Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Highlite Images

City reflection as part of the building. The ribbon-like concave mirrors embedded in the glass curtain wall embed the cityscape into the building's volume in a surreal manner, making the image an essential component of the building material. The architecture's form, imbued with a sense of speed, overlays the artificially transformed city reflection, reinforcing the urban attributes of this architectural language on both a material and abstract level.

Ruian Qiaomao Tower / Atelier Alter Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Highlite Images

