Bitter Kiss Café / ASWA

Coffee Shop • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: ASWA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Phuttipan Aswakool

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: COTTO , Dulux , Sincharoen Veneer & Plywood Co., Ltd.

Text description provided by the architects. A former rental building with various materials, loft style with red brick, black color walls, and steel punching ornaments in Bangkok, Thailand, was renovated into a new cafe space, which the owners want to change the new perception of this building. The one-and-a-half-story cafe has approximately 70 seats, is located in Bangkok's eastern suburb, about 300 square meters, and is surrounded by a high-density residential zone next to the famous zoo in Bangkok.

ASWA proposed adding the new welcome elements throughout the existing structure. The initial idea was to create a space by using an arch, and an inverted arch resembles an abstract picture frame from the exterior entrance along the interior space. The repetitive white arch frames will welcome everyone from the street and capture the greenery scene from the golf course behind by changing its mood & tone during the day with its light and shadow.

When entering the interior space, the plywood arch partitions became the leading prominent role in creating a picturesque architectural form in the interior space, which can provide semi-private space for each customer in each area. Based on the existing structural conditions of the building, the new elements will be placed directly on the structural grid to camouflage the existing concrete column in the center of the space with the new arch frames to greet everyone who comes to visit this cafe.