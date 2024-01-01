Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier

Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAbra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Beam, HandrailAbra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailAbra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAbra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Maku, Iran
  • Architects: White Cube Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Parham Taghioff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, AGT, Basalt Stone, Palermo Ceramic
  • Lead Architects: Reza Asadzadeh, Shabnam Khalilpour
  • Collaborators: Ruhollah Noruzi, Mohammad Asadzadeh, Kamran Mohamadnejad, Samin Babazadeh, Mehdi Nikkhah
  • City: Maku
  • Country: Iran
Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. Abra Garden House is located in a non-urban arena in the Maku Free Zone. The project site in the highlands of Qarah Khach, with a mysterious landscape and pristine nature, calls for people to stay away from the city and the uproar, to pass the rapid rhythm of life, and to rest for an hour in the fog and cloud.

Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Image 15 of 24
Plan - 1st Floor

The main concern in the design of this garden house is the limited gross area, which is similar to other garden houses built on arable land and gardens. To avoid exceeding this limitation, the definition of a prototype could affect the concept of all houses being built in the area.

Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Image 17 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows
© Parham Taghioff

A picture of a house that had been in my mind since childhood affected the project's form. It flies like a white cloud between the sky and the earth, and it gives a sense of suspense to passers-by and audiences who pass by or use it.

Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Image 22 of 24
Diagram 01

The house story begins with a 4×5 square with cantilevers on the sides, which creates a platform of 6×6. Abra garden house is considered in 4 levels, including a basement, living room, resting space, and attic, which houses the project's observation deck.

Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Image 18 of 24
East Elevation

The concept developing process moved towards the simultaneous reproduction of volume and space to create a deep relationship between architecture and audience that is beyond the combination of form and volume.

Save this picture!
Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Parham Taghioff

Project gallery

Top #Tags