Abra Garden House / White Cube Atelier

Houses • Maku, Iran Architects: White Cube Atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Parham Taghioff

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk AGT , Basalt Stone , Palermo Ceramic Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Reza Asadzadeh, Shabnam Khalilpour

Collaborators: Ruhollah Noruzi, Mohammad Asadzadeh, Kamran Mohamadnejad, Samin Babazadeh, Mehdi Nikkhah

City: Maku

Country: Iran

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Abra Garden House is located in a non-urban arena in the Maku Free Zone. The project site in the highlands of Qarah Khach, with a mysterious landscape and pristine nature, calls for people to stay away from the city and the uproar, to pass the rapid rhythm of life, and to rest for an hour in the fog and cloud.

The main concern in the design of this garden house is the limited gross area, which is similar to other garden houses built on arable land and gardens. To avoid exceeding this limitation, the definition of a prototype could affect the concept of all houses being built in the area.

A picture of a house that had been in my mind since childhood affected the project's form. It flies like a white cloud between the sky and the earth, and it gives a sense of suspense to passers-by and audiences who pass by or use it.

The house story begins with a 4×5 square with cantilevers on the sides, which creates a platform of 6×6. Abra garden house is considered in 4 levels, including a basement, living room, resting space, and attic, which houses the project's observation deck.

The concept developing process moved towards the simultaneous reproduction of volume and space to create a deep relationship between architecture and audience that is beyond the combination of form and volume.