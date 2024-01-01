Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Save
Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, CountertopAlpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, WindowsAlpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, ArcadeAlpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailAlpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - More Images+ 26

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Refurbishment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
  Architects: Branco Cavaleiro Architects
  Area:  2263
  Year:  2022
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CIPS , Caixibel, Porcelanosa Grupo
  Lead Architects: Rui Jorge Branco Cavaleiro
  Project Manager: Carina Quintas Viana
  Design Team: Diogo carvalho, Vanessa Arezes , Vitor Couteiro, Tiago Rocha, Ana Sofia Mendes
  Structure Engineers: SPRENPLAN Engenharia
  Contractors: Predilethes construção
  City: Viana do Castelo
  Country: Portugal
Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© José Campos Photographer

Text description provided by the architects. This project refers to the Rehabilitation of the building: Casa Alpuim (Casa dos Agorretas) and its Expansion (BlockA), located in the city center of Viana do Castelo. This emblematic building is a neo-manueline urban Palace believed to have been built in the 17th or 18th century.

Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Garden, Column
© José Campos Photographer

Based on the regulation of the Historic Center of Viana do Castelo for the area in question, was developed a rehabilitation and recovery project, that occupies the previously mentioned building, adapting it to the function of multi-family housing, but maintaining its architectural features and most of their original elements.

Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop
© José Campos Photographer
Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Image 26 of 31
Planta - Térreo
Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Campos Photographer

The rehabilitation and its conversion into housing focused on returning the building to its initial splendor, maintaining its main characteristics. The facades were rehabilitated, preserving all their elements and characteristics, maintaining the main image of the building. 

Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Arcade
© José Campos Photographer

This intervention returned an emblematic building to the city that was in a significant damage and brought the people back to this central area of the city with the creation of superior quality multi-family housing.

Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam
© José Campos Photographer

The architectural intervention of the interior in the existing building was very thoughtful, seeking to preserve a large part of the original construction elements (skylights, vertical accesses, marbled walls, plaster ceilings) and ensuring the necessary improvements in terms of the building's thermal and acoustic performance.

Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© José Campos Photographer
Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Image 30 of 31
Elevation
Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© José Campos Photographer
Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Image 31 of 31
Section
Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Door, Brick, Facade, Handrail, Column, Arch
© José Campos Photographer

We use materials and construction techniques compatible and coherent with the historical moment and character of the buildings, with the entire construction system of the existing building being made of wood and the ceilings and skylights made of decorative plaster.

Alpuins / Branco Cavaleiro & Associados, lda - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© José Campos Photographer

Project gallery

Branco Cavaleiro Architects
