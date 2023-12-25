Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
WO House / Yo Yamagata Architects

WO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestWO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, FacadeWO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeWO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnWO House / Yo Yamagata Architects

Houses
Saitama, Japan
WO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Forward Stroke Inc,

A rich place to live created by two types of natural light. The client wanted a small house where he could live comfortably by himself after retirement.

WO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Forward Stroke Inc,
WO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam, Stairs, Handrail
© Forward Stroke Inc,

There are two types of natural light in this house. One is the light that falls from the top light of the roof, and the other is the indirect light that bounces off the ground and rises from the south and east faces.

WO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Forward Stroke Inc,

These two types of light change depending on the season and weather, creating various conditions and creating rich places to live.

WO House / Yo Yamagata Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Forward Stroke Inc,

Yo Yamagata Architects
Wood

