Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé

Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé

Save
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé

Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, BedroomBlurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, WindowsBlurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopBlurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Bathroom, BrickBlurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments, Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Bajet Giramé
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  410
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Lead Architects: Maria Giramé, Pau Bajet
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Facade
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. This project of 2 interconnected premises between two friends in an attic in Poblenou, Barcelona, is linked to the practice of the loft as a paradigm of the free appropriation of space, in a tectonic, political, and temporal sense. Traditional boundaries, such as ownership or spheres of leisure, work, and life, are superimposed and blurred. Places of intimacy for each individual coexist, as well as spaces for sharing. Relationships are produced through thresholds that also regulate climatic interactions between an interior and an exterior that are also diluted.

Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Image 16 of 16
Axo
Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop, Beam
© José Hevia

The intervention celebrates the pragmatism of the open plan layout of this 50,000m2 industrial building from 1970. With this objective, constructive poetics based on the superimposition of different layers and objects is explored. 

Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Image 15 of 16
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Sink
© José Hevia

Thus, each material or device in this living landscape is shown in its raw state and has a certain autonomy, even different temporality and agency, to be enjoyed and transformed over time. The two premises, each enclosed by a thermal envelope and concrete blocks with a quasi-textile expression, are connected through thresholds, translucency, curtains, and reflections. These spaces have been left unfinished, and open at some points, allowing for relationships between different premises.

Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography
© José Hevia

The typology of the building directs the gaze towards a single frontal facade, facing the favorable maritime orientation of the city of Barcelona. A small constellation of devices explores the boundaries between traditional construction and digital production, giving meaning to each inhabitable corner. Plywood furniture, produced with CNC and assembled through joints, occupies the space as "small buildings", becoming a primary support for workspaces, storage, and rest areas.

Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Brick
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting
© José Hevia

A family of stainless steel structures, produced by laser and assembled through joints and tabs, is located "on tiptoe", linked to cooking and washing routines. In a pragmatic gesture, bathrooms and facilities are contained within gypsum cardboard volumes, whose interior expresses various spatial and chromatic configurations.

Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:El Poblenou, Sant Martí, Barcelona, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bajet Giramé
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Blurring 2 Attics Renovation / Bajet Giramé" [Renovación Blurring 2 Attics / Bajet Giramé] 24 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011524/blurring-2-attics-renovation-bajet-girame> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags