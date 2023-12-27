Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Extension
  4. Brazil
  5. Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura

Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura

Save
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura

Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, BeamExpansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, DeckExpansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Bench, DeckExpansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, ShelvingExpansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Extension
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Intern: Giovanna Antonio Leal
  • City: Curitiba
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, Deck
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. A discreet store that welcomes a universe of charms. With the growth in sales, the space of just one container became too small for Garimpê, a store curated with children's products that stimulate children's development and creativity. In addition to expanding the exhibition area, it was also necessary to accommodate the administrative sector. Located on a corner lot in Curitiba, the store's expansion has two implementation strategies: the enrichment of customers' relationship with the natural landscape of the land and the creation of an exhibition showcase for the city, through the expansion of the facade to the street main. From there, two new containers were connected to the pre-existing container, thus maintaining the store's external constructive identity.

Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Eduardo Macarios

In order to create a gentle path between street and store, constructive elements were created that demarcate spatial transitions, preparing those who enter the Garimpê universe. At the entrance to the land, a portal welcomes people. After a few steps, the glass roof and wooden deck protect and welcome the store's entrance. The deck allows the use of the external space as a wildcard space for workshops, events and exhibitions, taking advantage of the freshness of the garden on the site. In the store's internal space, the project's main challenge was how to expand the previous project, created by the architects themselves. The answer given was to reconcile the two distinct moments of the store, creating two separate, but visually integrated, environments. The design of the main exhibitors was the starting point to achieve this objective. Wooden bars extend along 3 orthogonal axes, creating the structure that is replicated around the perimeter of the new exhibition area. Modulated in widths of 60 and 120 centimeters, they support the shelves and niches creating a clear spatial definition. As they are hollow elements, they visually integrate the area of the first store and frame the products on display.

Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Image 20 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Image 21 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

The cashier, administrative, pantry and bathroom areas were grouped at the bottom of the new containers, creating a concentrated support area. At the checkout, the alignment of the horizontal shelves in the display area is respected, creating a unified design in the store. Alignment also followed by the wooden and corrugated glass partition that establishes levels of opacity between the box, administrative area and the external arboreal. The materials adopted maintain the welcoming identity of the first store. The marine plywood, the main element of the palette, has the addition of the color blue, limited to a height of 40 centimeters, which creates a volume associated with the children's scale. The choice of blue is in line with the brand's identity, as are the two prominent display islands with their curved finishes. The neutral tone floor highlights the wood and blue of the displays. Two showcases were created, a main one aligned with the street entrance portico and a secondary one, next to the store entrance. Perpendicular to the latter, a window was positioned behind the display, which allows visual access to the wooded land next to the setting sun.

Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Eduardo Macarios

Save this picture!
Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Bench, Deck
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Curitiba, Estado de Paraná, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse
Office
Takah arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentExtensionBrazil
Cite: "Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura" [Expansão Loja Garimpê / Alexandre Kenji Okabaiasse + Takah arquitetura] 27 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011504/expansao-loja-garimpe-alexandre-kenji-okabaiasse-plus-takah-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags