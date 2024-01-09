Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura

La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura

La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura

La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeLa Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLa Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeLa Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, CountertopLa Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura, Trópico de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1667
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Hansgrohe, Basaltex, Iconstone, NewTechWood, Trimble, Villeroy & Boch
  • Lead Architect: Olmo Bonilla Carrascal + Pedro González Franco
  • Design Team: Helmer Sei Murayama Caro + Diego Andrade Iñiguez
  • Clients: Benera
  • Engineering: DECOGSA
  • Landscape: Taller BAC
  • Collaborators: Vandiex / Vitralmex / Iconstone / CarpinPro/ ICESA / SIMME.
  • City: Guadalajara
  • Country: Mexico
Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© César Belio
Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Image 11 of 17
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the areas with the most trees in Guadalajara, enjoying a microclimate due to its proximity to the Colomos forest and the Atemajac River, La Guaira building was designed to take advantage of all the elements given its location. The central design concept was based on its adaptation to the immediate context through a suitable scale, seeking integration of open spaces that live in synergy with the exterior through large balconies and terraces.

Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© César Belio
Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Image 12 of 17
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© César Belio

A program was developed that included a mix of units, such as 2 townhouses, 6 apartments (2 per level), and 3 studios (1 per level), for a total of 11 units, which are distributed over 4 levels and a fifth level with a common terrace overlooking the urban forest, architectural heritage and some of the most important areas of the city.

Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop
© César Belio
Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Image 14 of 17
Section
Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© César Belio

The materiality of the building seeks a monotonous tone based on the color of Jal (limestone/sandstone), the predominant soil in our region, giving an integral tone to the building composed of concrete structural elements on the exterior, combined with the warmth of marble, stone cobblestones, and oak wood on the interior. 

Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© César Belio
Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Image 17 of 17
Isometric

One of the guiding elements of the building that gives character to the main entrance is a wall of rectangular lattices that breaks the rhythm of the facade and creates a focal point with an intervention by the artist Francisco Ugarte, that breaks the monochrome and fosters a dialogue between local art and architecture.

Save this picture!
La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© César Belio

Project location

Address:Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Trópico de Arquitectura
GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura
