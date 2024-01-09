La Guiara Colomos Building / Trópico de Arquitectura + GONZALEZFRANCO Arquitectura

+ 12

Design Team: Helmer Sei Murayama Caro + Diego Andrade Iñiguez

Clients: Benera

Engineering: DECOGSA

Landscape: Taller BAC

Collaborators: Vandiex / Vitralmex / Iconstone / CarpinPro/ ICESA / SIMME.

City: Guadalajara

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the areas with the most trees in Guadalajara, enjoying a microclimate due to its proximity to the Colomos forest and the Atemajac River, La Guaira building was designed to take advantage of all the elements given its location. The central design concept was based on its adaptation to the immediate context through a suitable scale, seeking integration of open spaces that live in synergy with the exterior through large balconies and terraces.

A program was developed that included a mix of units, such as 2 townhouses, 6 apartments (2 per level), and 3 studios (1 per level), for a total of 11 units, which are distributed over 4 levels and a fifth level with a common terrace overlooking the urban forest, architectural heritage and some of the most important areas of the city.

The materiality of the building seeks a monotonous tone based on the color of Jal (limestone/sandstone), the predominant soil in our region, giving an integral tone to the building composed of concrete structural elements on the exterior, combined with the warmth of marble, stone cobblestones, and oak wood on the interior.

One of the guiding elements of the building that gives character to the main entrance is a wall of rectangular lattices that breaks the rhythm of the facade and creates a focal point with an intervention by the artist Francisco Ugarte, that breaks the monochrome and fosters a dialogue between local art and architecture.