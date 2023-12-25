MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio

+ 8

Builder: Wereds

Program: 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this apartment is located in a residential tower with a reinforced concrete structure built in 1968. Two large 60 cm beams and 4 concrete pillars cross each of the dwellings in this building. The project's strategy consists of stripping one of these houses to identify its structural elements, which have become the protagonists of the space.

The organizational capacity of these elements is superimposed on a central box -the kitchen-which is the heart and center of the house. Its rotation with respect to its main lines allows the organization of the house's circulations with strangulations and widening of the space to accommodate spaces of intermediate scales. A play of planes and crossed visuals that escape towards the exterior horizon unfolds. The floor-to-ceiling doors, in their concealing and pivoting movement, are the vertical planes that participate in the play of blurring boundaries between the different rooms of the house. The cross-shaped metal pillars are the lines where the different door planes converge, housing the opening and closing mechanisms.

Throughout the house there are details that influence the understanding, articulation and functioning of the space, understanding that its reading can also be made from the materialization of its encounters. The project explores how the different materials chosen, wood, exposed concrete, ceramics and metallic elements. The renovation and adaptation of this apartment focuses on living spaces and preserving the essence of an architecture that leaves room for the unexpected.