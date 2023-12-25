Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio

MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio

MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio

MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving, Beam
MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography
MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Facade

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  Architects: Ignacio de Antonio, Oficina BA-RRO
  Area:  1076 ft²
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Maru Serrano
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Los Pepotes
  Lead Architects: Marta Badiola + Ignacio de Antonio
  Builder: Wereds
  Program: 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms
  City: Madrid
  Country: Spain
MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano
Plan
Plan
MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Maru Serrano

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this apartment is located in a residential tower with a reinforced concrete structure built in 1968. Two large 60 cm beams and 4 concrete pillars cross each of the dwellings in this building. The project's strategy consists of stripping one of these houses to identify its structural elements, which have become the protagonists of the space.

MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving, Beam
© Maru Serrano
Axonometric
Axonometric
MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano

The organizational capacity of these elements is superimposed on a central box -the kitchen-which is the heart and center of the house. Its rotation with respect to its main lines allows the organization of the house's circulations with strangulations and widening of the space to accommodate spaces of intermediate scales. A play of planes and crossed visuals that escape towards the exterior horizon unfolds. The floor-to-ceiling doors, in their concealing and pivoting movement, are the vertical planes that participate in the play of blurring boundaries between the different rooms of the house. The cross-shaped metal pillars are the lines where the different door planes converge, housing the opening and closing mechanisms.

MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Maru Serrano
MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Maru Serrano

Throughout the house there are details that influence the understanding, articulation and functioning of the space, understanding that its reading can also be made from the materialization of its encounters. The project explores how the different materials chosen, wood, exposed concrete, ceramics and metallic elements. The renovation and adaptation of this apartment focuses on living spaces and preserving the essence of an architecture that leaves room for the unexpected.

MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography
© Maru Serrano
MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Brick, Glass, Countertop
© Maru Serrano

MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Maru Serrano

Project location

Address: Madrid, Spain

Oficina BA-RRO
Ignacio de Antonio
Cite: "MAUXI reform / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio" [Reforma MAUXI / Oficina BA-RRO + Ignacio de Antonio] 25 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

