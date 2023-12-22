Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Save
Wedge Villa / Cadence - Exterior Photography, FacadeWedge Villa / Cadence - Interior Photography, Chair, GardenWedge Villa / Cadence - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, LightingWedge Villa / Cadence - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableWedge Villa / Cadence - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Interior Designers: Narendra Pirgal, Smaran Mallesh, Vikram Rajashekar, Aayusi zaveri, Aisiri Becharavalli
  • Architectural Illustration: Haritha John Surrao
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
Wedge Villa / Cadence - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ekansh Goel

Text description provided by the architects. The four-bedroom home sits on a typical urban site facing east. The car parks, home office, help quarters, and entrance lobby utilize the ground floor. The first floor, comprising the double-height family space, formal living room, kitchen, and dining, is organized around a green deck, blurring the distinction between the inside and outside.

Wedge Villa / Cadence - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Ekansh Goel
Wedge Villa / Cadence - Image 15 of 19
Plan - 1st Floor
Wedge Villa / Cadence - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden
© Ekansh Goel

The four bedrooms comprise the upper levels and a multipurpose space that spills out to a shaded deck. The home sitting on a 2400 sqft plot seems wedged into the context. This sensibility further articulates the exterior of the building, which appears like a chiseled block of stone.

Wedge Villa / Cadence - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Lighting
© Ekansh Goel
Wedge Villa / Cadence - Image 19 of 19
Section
Wedge Villa / Cadence - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Ekansh Goel
Wedge Villa / Cadence - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden
© Ekansh Goel

The syncopated rhythm of the vertical ribs in the facade cut the sun's direct glare, allowing the soft east light to permeate. The pattern of the stone further accentuates the angular geometry of the ‘wedge.’

Project gallery

About this office
Cadence
Office

Cite: "Wedge Villa / Cadence" 22 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

