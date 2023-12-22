Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  5. House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture

House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete, ColumnHouse C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, ForestHouse C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior PhotographyHouse C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Architects: Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  191
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  APK Brick, Diamond, SCG, TOA, Thai Soung
  • Lead Architects: Takahiro Kume, Wtanya Chanvitan, Bhoomchaya Prakongpetch
  • Contractors: Banjerd Atelier
House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in a residential area beside the river surrounded by trees. To the east, it is bordered by a road, while its west side offers a direct view of the Riverbend. This calm and natural setting extends along the river's axis, forming a backdrop visible across the property. A uniform grid of columns supports the extensive concrete slab, which defines and divides the spaces beneath. From the street, the house appears as a closed and unassuming box. However, when the gate-like exterior wall is opened, the central earthen floor, the river, the garden, and the street merge into one unified space.   

House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri
House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri
House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Image 17 of 17
Plan
House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Closet
© Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri

Beneath the roof, the home encompasses three primary areas, defined by sliding doors and walls arranged in the center of the column grid. This layout creates a fluid, non-hierarchical division of spaces. In the center of the house is an earthen floor that allows water to seep through, naturally cooling the surrounding spaces as the wind flows. Above, the rooftop acts as an environmental device, equipped with solar panels, a steel frame for hanging agricultural sun-shading fabric, and ventilated floor blocks to protect the living spaces from direct sunlight.  

House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri
House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Interior Photography, Forest, Column
© Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri

Architecture is a transformative tool, merging common elements and integrating natural and industrial resources. This creates a space where various components—earth, plants, wind, rain, creatures, and people—come together into a microcosm of coexistence. A place of diversity is enabled by the simple yet versatile structure of the grid and flat slab, allowing each component to exist in a flexible, ever-evolving ecology. More than just a structure, this house is a durable and open-ended living entity that constantly adapts, maintaining a delicate balance between the elements, its inhabitants, and the surrounding environment.

House C / Bangkok Tokyo Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Ratthee Phaisanchotsiri

Bangkok Tokyo Architecture
Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
