World
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli

Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli

Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Restaurants & Bars, Decoration & Ornament
Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio Tecalli
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architect: Roberto Martinez Valderrrama
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Amy Bello
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Image 11 of 17
Ground Floor Plan
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Amy Bello

Text description provided by the architects. The “Casa Relámpago” Bar is located in the ancient city of San Pedro Cholula, Mexico, a few meters from the Great Pyramid of Cholula, an archaeological site that shapes and determines the urban and aesthetic conditions of the area. The site is located at the beginning of a commercial and tourist area that surrounds the historic site, and blends tourism, nightlife and the historic center of the municipality.

Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© Amy Bello
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Image 12 of 17
Upper Floor Plan
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, Table, Brick, Beam
© Amy Bello

The lot is irregular shaped, located on the corner of a block dedicated to restaurants and bars, and with an amazing view of the “Los Remedios” catholic church, a famous landmark that shapes the context for several kilometers around in the Valley of Puebla.

Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Shelving, Beam
© Amy Bello
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Image 13 of 17
Cross Section
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Amy Bello

Three design premises were proposed, as basic as they are forceful: 1) a base material that molds  the interior and exterior, the construction process and the structure, in this case the red bricks of the region; 2) a vault that covers the majority of the project in one and two heights; and 3) decorative elements that stand out for their particularity and beauty, such as the polished concrete on the floors, framed with golden aluminum profiles, the concrete slabs in the middle of the floor, and the natural wood furniture, which contrasts and complements the other materials of the building.

Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Amy Bello
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Image 14 of 17
Longitudinal Section

The biggest design challenge was at a geometric level, that is, the juxtaposition of a rectangular element that forms the base of the building, with the vault that crosses the lot from side to side and frames the view towards the pyramid. On the façade we used inverted slopes in windows and access door, with the purpose of blocking the spring and summer sunlight, and opening to the sun in winter, when more heat accumulation is needed, and at the same time, show the quality of manufacturing that local workers in the Cholula area have.

Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows
© Amy Bello
Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Image 15 of 17
North Facade

Black checkered ironwork was proposed for the windows, and oak wood to cover and embellish the staircase and main bar, as well as furniture elements such as chairs and tables. “Casa Relámpago” Bar is a manifesto to the mix of contemporaneity, the historic and ancient city, as well as the architectural legacy not only of the Puebla Valley area, but of Mexico throughout its history.

Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Brick
© Amy Bello

Project location

Address:San Pedro Cholula, Pue., Mexico

About this office
Estudio Tecalli
Office

Brick

Cite: "Casa Relámpago Bar/ Estudio Tecalli" [Bar Casa Relámpago / Estudio Tecalli] 02 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011460/casa-relampago-bar-estudio-tecalli> ISSN 0719-8884

