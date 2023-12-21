Carlo Ratti Appointed Curator of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

The Board of Directors of La Biennale di Venezia has just announced Carlo Ratti as the next curator of the International Architecture Exhibition. The 19th exhibition will take place in 2025, from May 24 to November 23. The appointment was recommended by President Roberto Cicutto, and has the support of Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, President of La Biennale di Venezia for the four-year term March 2024-2027.

We architects like to think we are smart, but real intelligence is everywhere. The disembodied ingenuity of evolution, the growing power of computers, and the collective wisdom of the crowd. To face a burning world, architecture must harness all the intelligence around us. I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to curate the Biennale Architettura 2025. – Carlo Ratti

Carlo Ratti has trained as an architect and engineer, presently holding teaching positions at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Politecnico di Milano. He has founded the architecture office CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, with offices in Torino, New York City, and London. He is also the director of the Senseable City Lab. Ratti graduated from Politecnico di Torino and École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, completing his Ph.D. as a Fulbright Scholar at MIT, and is now recognized as one of the most-cited scholars in urban planning, co-authoring over 750 publications, including the recent Atlas of the Senseable City.

Carlo's global impact extends through curatorial roles, including the 8th Bi-City Biennale in Shenzhen and the Porto Design Biennale. Exhibited in prestigious venues, his projects, such as the Digital Water Pavilion and Copenhagen Wheel, have earned recognition, making him a transformative force in design according to Fast Company and Blueprint Magazine. Bloomberg has aptly labeled him the “Sensory City Philosopher.”

