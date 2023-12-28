International Broadcasting Center of Universidade de São Paulo (CDI-USP) / Onze arquitetura

+ 44

Higher Education • Architects: Onze arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015

Photographs Photographs: Guilheme Pucci

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alloy , Deca / Duratex , Eliane , Fermax , Hydro-Alcoa , Legrand , PKO do Brasil , Papaiz , Quartzolit Weber Saint Goban , Sincol , Sonex / Gyprex , Thyssem Krupp , Venturini marmoraria , Viapol

Architecture: Eduardo Telles, Rogério Takeuti, Max Tango

Landscape Design: Eduardo Telles, Rogério Takeuti, Max Tango

Interior Design: Eduardo Telles, Rogério Takeuti, Max Tango

Structure: MPD construtora

Construction: MPD construtora

Lighting Design: Franco + Fortes Lightining Design

Electrical Installations: MPD construtora

Hydraulic Installations: E2 Engenharia - Eng. Cíntia Baraldi

Air Conditioning: LFB Engenharia e Projetos

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The University of São Paulo has international renown, and within this context, the construction of a new reference center that would encompass various activities related to the academic practice of international relations was proposed.

The International Diffusion Center (CDI-USP) is the result of the international expansion purpose that USP has set for itself. Located in the university city, the building complex of CDI-USP is situated in a densely wooded area of the campus, a crucial factor for its implementation.

Its composition involves the junction of two buildings with laminar volumetrics (standard block), where one is slightly inclined in relation to the other to preserve the existing vegetation. Access is provided by a large sculptural staircase that connects to a metallic portal framing the complex.

The connection of the blocks occurs at the first-floor level through a walkway that, by avoiding the trees on the site, results in its sculptural final form. Not only are pathways from one building to another possible, but also leisure and gathering spaces are created.

The concept of the standard block is simple, and in its development, it was intended to be used by the University in future projects with various possible uses due to its flexible floor plan and joining possibilities. It is a structure designed in a modular 1.25m x 1.25m grid, with concrete pillars of circular section, set back from their perimeter, spanning 7.50m transversally and 11.25m longitudinally.

At the center of the 65.00m long by 15.00m wide block is the hydraulic block, a space where toilets and technical shafts are located, allowing diverse uses within the flexibility of its open plan. Vertical circulation boxes complete the logic of the block, sometimes as glazed attached boxes, allowing views of the wooded surroundings, or at the end of the block, within the building's core, where the emergency staircase and technical areas are located.

Each block has five floors, with the ground floor dedicated to parking, as building a basement would be impractical due to the water table's height. The upper floors allow for various appropriations. Its structure-free façade allows the placement of balconies in predefined and misaligned positions, giving movement to the volumetrics of the blocks.

Connected to one of the buildings, also at the first-floor level (raised ground floor), is an auditorium, with a square plan measuring 36.00m on each side, with a capacity for 800 people. Its acoustics project considers a very specific use demanded by the University, becoming the new home of the USP Symphony Orchestra (OSUSP).

In addition to being a rehearsal and performance venue, the CDI auditorium has become a space for various events, from graduation celebrations to university congresses. With the aim of making its use as lasting and democratic as possible, sliding panels were installed on its mezzanine so that it can be compartmentalized and serve multiple events simultaneously.