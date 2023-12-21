Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Continental Headquarters / HENN

Continental Headquarters / HENN

Save
Continental Headquarters / HENN

Continental Headquarters / HENN - Exterior PhotographyContinental Headquarters / HENN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailContinental Headquarters / HENN - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailContinental Headquarters / HENN - Interior PhotographyContinental Headquarters / HENN - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Hanover, Germany
  • Architects: HENN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  46000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon Menges
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Continental Headquarters / HENN - Exterior Photography
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. On the eastern outskirts of Hanover, the new headquarters of Continental AG designed by HENN consolidates several functions previously spread across the city in a single location. Its dynamic design reflects the company’s evolution from a pure tire manufacturer to an innovative technology group in the German automotive industry.

Save this picture!
Continental Headquarters / HENN - Image 8 of 11
Site plan

This project makes Continental benefit from a campus-like development formed by interlinked free-standing buildings embedded in an urban environment, including office and administrative buildings, hotels, and industry. It is located on two plots of land separated by an eight-lane road. The layout derives its core design idea from this location: a complex with a ground plan inspired by motor racing circuits. It connects buildings north and south of the road via a bridge spanning more than 70 meters.

Save this picture!
Continental Headquarters / HENN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Simon Menges

On the second floor, the Loop runs through all buildings and across the bridge as a dynamic spatial continuum that interconnects all buildings and employees. It functions as the communication center of the new headquarters, providing a wide array of spaces including collaborative work zones as well as room for knowledge sharing and informal encounters. In addition to areas for focused work, this design creates spaces for social interaction where people can meet and come together.

Save this picture!
Continental Headquarters / HENN - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Simon Menges

The Loop establishes a horizontal network of office and meeting rooms, a cafeteria, and a health center. On its northern and southern ends, it connects to the first-floor level via two ’touchdowns.’ This is where the two atria are situated, which welcome employees and visitors to the building while also providing direct links to the company canteen and a TV recording studio. The interiors of the work environments and staff canteen were designed by Ippolito Fleitz Group.

Save this picture!
Continental Headquarters / HENN - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges

The basic design concept thus remains clearly visible both in the interiors and outside the buildings. On the smooth glass façade articulated by dark grey profiles, color-printed glass panels mark the Loop on all sides and visually connect all buildings to form a coherent whole. Thanks to their energy-efficient inverted façade, the buildings do not require external solar shading.

Save this picture!
Continental Headquarters / HENN - Image 11 of 11
Section

The complex is embedded in a generously designed, publicly accessible landscaped area that lets the trees of the surrounding landscape permeate the campus. The individual buildings enclose more secluded, planted courtyards providing outdoor workplaces as well as room for recreation.

Save this picture!
Continental Headquarters / HENN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simon Menges

The new Continental headquarters embodies the power of communication and cooperation, bringing people together under a single roof to shape the future of mobility.

Save this picture!
Continental Headquarters / HENN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Simon Menges

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hanover, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HENN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "Continental Headquarters / HENN" 21 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011390/continental-headquarters-henn> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags