Casa Brisa / FGMF

Houses • Campinas, Brazil Architects: FGMF

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 753 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Adamakis , Casa Trópico , Decameron Design , Dpot , Dpot Objeto , Edel-Stein , Estúdio Paulo Alves , Etel , Excellent Esquadrias , Fernando Jaeger , Lumini , Mil Grau , Pair Home , Phenicia Concept , Studio de La Cruz , Tidelli , Tok&Stok , Vírgula Ovo , La Bottega

Lead Architects: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz

Project Coordination : Gabriel Mota, Juliana Cadó e Luciana Bacin

Collaborators: Ana Orefice, Aryane Diaz, Amanda Domingues, Ana Carolina Baptistella, Daniel Guimarães, Desyree Niedo, Diogo Mondini, Fabiana Kalaigian, Felipe Fernandes, Gustavo Hohmann, Julio de Luca, Letícia Gonzalez, Lívia Veroni, Victor Lucena

Interns: Giovanna Custódio, Guilherme Pulvirenti, José Carlos Navarro, Michelle Vasques, Rafael Mourão

Construction: RMR

Structure And Foundation Design: Gama Z

Hydraulic And Electrical Installations Project: Fator Projetos

Landscape: Juliana Freitas

Lighting Design: Castilha

Interior Design : FGMF

City: Campinas

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The FGMF presents its new residential project: Casa Brisa. Located in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, the residence has a disruptive visual created from solutions for thermal comfort and adapted to the local topography. The name of the project pays homage to the light and privileged ventilation, which reinforces the pleasant and refreshing sensation of its semi-internal gardens thanks to the proposed architecture.

Amidst the relative isolation of its plot, Casa Brisa was designed on a steeply sloping terrain where, towards the access facade, there is a preserved forest area and a wide view of the region. Prioritizing this characteristic of the terrain, the architects chose to develop the base of the residence in the structure of an underground plateau, where the internal and external social areas are distributed, with the main entrance at street level. The decision allowed for architecture suitable for the local topography and greater privacy for the social areas, while on the upper floor, part of the intimate areas take advantage of the privileged view in contact with nature.

The linear extension of the project highlights the main living room. The glass-enclosed environment, located below the bedrooms and surrounded by the lower gardens, features integrated landscaping, which in the long term will have dense vegetation, enhancing the sense of privacy and well-being for the residents. Overlooking the pool and solarium, at the north end of the plot, are the kitchen, dining room, and gourmet area.

One of the main differentials of the project is the white metal tiles that cover the external areas, serving the functionality of thermal and climatic protection and creating a translucent visual that evokes an industrial concept. Masonry, frames, and blinds make up the first layer of the project, while in the second layer, the tiles integrate the roof, eaves, terrace, garage, and side cladding, acting as insulation panels and sunshades for insulation control. The finishes combine organic tones, exposed concrete, and the white of the structure on the upper floor.

For the external observer, throughout the day, the angles of the house evoke a floating steel monolith. At night, with artificial lighting, this monolith dissolves and the house appears diaphanous, and transparent, revealing its interior and the first layer. Regarding the conception of the structure, Fernando Forte, a partner in the office, comments: "It is an investigation into the inside and outside, the covered and open, the union between gardens and architecture in a tranquil way, unconventionally using simple materials".