Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura

-
Architects: COA Arquitectura
- Area: 280 ft²
-
Photographs:César Béjar Studio
-
Lead Architect: Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina
- Structural Engineering: Ceromotion
- Glass Installation: Rocalum
- Blacksmith: Taller Limón
- Brickwork: Mto. Román Valencia
- Program: Greenhouse
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. When entering a symmetrical space, on one side there is a table, and on the other a shelf to germinate.
On a gravel floor exposed concrete beds are built to receive the substrate and plants, the space is confined with a reticular metal frame and covered with metal and glass panels.
A glasshouse: more than a space that achieves climatic conditions for vegetable growth.
A system, 3 materials, a prototype house that is inserted in nature and at the same time takes care of it in its interior.
A shelter, a place to look after, a place to await, to be aware of the passage of time; to harvest.