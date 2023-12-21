Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura

+ 6

Structural Engineering: Ceromotion

Glass Installation: Rocalum

Blacksmith: Taller Limón

Brickwork: Mto. Román Valencia

Program: Greenhouse

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. When entering a symmetrical space, on one side there is a table, and on the other a shelf to germinate.

On a gravel floor exposed concrete beds are built to receive the substrate and plants, the space is confined with a reticular metal frame and covered with metal and glass panels.

A glasshouse: more than a space that achieves climatic conditions for vegetable growth.

A system, 3 materials, a prototype house that is inserted in nature and at the same time takes care of it in its interior.

A shelter, a place to look after, a place to await, to be aware of the passage of time; to harvest.