World
Save
Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyGreenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, WindowsGreenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, GardenGreenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden, BeamGreenhouse / COA Arquitectura - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
  • Structural Engineering: Ceromotion
  • Glass Installation: Rocalum
  • Blacksmith: Taller Limón
  • Brickwork: Mto. Román Valencia
  • Program: Greenhouse
  • Country: Mexico
Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© César Béjar Studio
Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Image 10 of 11
Planta baja

Text description provided by the architects. When entering a symmetrical space, on one side there is a table, and on the other a shelf to germinate.

Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© César Béjar Studio
Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Image 11 of 11
Sección

On a gravel floor exposed concrete beds are built to receive the substrate and plants, the space is confined with a reticular metal frame and covered with metal and glass panels.

Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© César Béjar Studio

A glasshouse: more than a space that achieves climatic conditions for vegetable growth.

Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Garden
© César Béjar Studio

A system, 3 materials, a prototype house that is inserted in nature and at the same time takes care of it in its interior.

Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam
© César Béjar Studio

A shelter, a place to look after, a place to await, to be aware of the passage of time; to harvest.

Greenhouse / COA Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Beam
© César Béjar Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Cam. to San Gabriel, Jalisco, Mexico

About this office
COA Arquitectura
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

