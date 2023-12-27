Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Sky House / COA Arquitectos

Sky House / COA Arquitectos

Save
Sky House / COA Arquitectos

Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, StairsSky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior PhotographySky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BathroomSky House / COA Arquitectos - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Mexico
  • Architects: COA Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5124 ft²
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Béjar Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Calux, Comex, Cuprum, Electrica Variedades, Enjarre, Grupo Tenerife, Helvex, Magg, Moba, Tecnolite, URREA, Zenth
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Gutiérrez Peregrina
  • Project Coordinator: Patricia Enríquez
  • Work Coordinator: Juan Pablo Pérez
  • Construction: Fabrica
  • Structural Engineering: Ceromotion
  • Smithy: Taller Limón
  • Aluminum / Glass: Rocalum
  • Carpentry: Carpinteria Olivares
  • Program: Residential
  • City: Tlajomulco de Zúñiga
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Image 16 of 19
Plan - Entry
Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© César Béjar Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a subdivision inside a natural forested area. The property has neighbors on each side barely three meters apart, while the rear side is next to an oak tree reservation where the view is narrowed only a few meters away because of the trunks and canopies’ density.

Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Image 17 of 19
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Béjar Studio

The house is both a transitional space between the street-city and the forest, and a place-refuge from both.

Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Image 18 of 19
Plan - 1st floor

Hence the emphasis on the entry experience, to leave behind so that the foyer and the murmur of water welcome us.  

Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Column
© César Béjar Studio
Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Image 19 of 19
Section

Crossing the door’s threshold, a vestibule faces the staircase that leads to the basement and upper floor, three steps beyond, the living room and dining area is opened to the right with a straight clear view to the forest. The master bedroom and bathroom share the same view, the same ‘bring the forest inside’.

Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© César Béjar Studio

Two more bedrooms that inhabit the upper floor of the main façade are opened laterally to the exterior through semi-closed courtyards so that the volume is as least perforated as possible.

Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© César Béjar Studio

The house occupies all the lot and adopts its triangular shape. It is proposed as a carved volume to give place to the openings and transition courtyards between the interior and exterior. It is built of only one material, looking for a calm integration with the landscape.

Save this picture!
Sky House / COA Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© César Béjar Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
COA Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Sky House / COA Arquitectos" [Casa Cielo / COA Arquitectos] 27 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011329/sky-house-coa-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags