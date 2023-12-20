Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Mas Baudran House / PAREIL

Mas Baudran House / PAREIL

Save
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL

Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, WindowsMas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableMas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, WindowsMas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, WindowsMas Baudran House / PAREIL - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Sustainability
Arles, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet

Text description provided by the architects. Located right by the northern gate of the Camargue Regional Natural Park, Mas Baudran extends over a one-hectare agricultural estate surrounded by rice fields.

Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Image 25 of 29
Plan - Site

Its very low altitude (only 1.5 meters above water, even though the Mediterranean Sea is 30 kilometers away) makes it extremely exposed to the threats of climate change, like increased risk of flooding, rising sea levels, salinization of groundwater... Mas Baudran wishes to be a place of resistance to experiment and contemplate new sustainable ways of living in harmony with nature.

Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Table, Bench
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet

«Can Art contribute to repairing the living?». This is the question Mas Baudran seeks to answer.

Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Door
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Image 28 of 29
Detail 01

The historic 16th-century house stands at the center of the land and is typical of the Camargue architectural heritage. It expanded at different times to meet the changing needs of the agricultural domain. It includes the original farmhouse (main living area), the dovecote, the attic, and the barn. The project primarily involves the development of the latter two elements.

Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet

The program includes a reception room, a ceramic workshop, and a multi-use room - all serving the purpose of the artist residency. The renovation also includes the creation of a master suite. The project must consider the seasonality of the house while allowing the various parts of the building to be perceived as a cohesive whole. Several devices are therefore implemented:

Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Image 27 of 29
Axonometric view

> A secondary facade is built behind the historic one. It creates a bioclimatic patio that protects the house from strong summer sunlight on its southern side. This process also allows a smooth transition between the inside and outside.
> The historic house is widely opened on the renovated part of the building. The visitor can therefore easily read the different historic add-ons and scale of the habitat.
> Several features are preserved, restored, or implemented: the existing narrow openings for natural cross ventilation (fenestrous), the existing thick stone walls with their high thermal inertia, and the insulation (mostly with Camargue rice straw).

Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet
Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet

The house is also designed to be self-sufficient in water and energy. Outside, the edible garden is operated through permaculture. Its goal is complete food autonomy. Finally, the fields at the back of the land are used by local farmers in an organic and sustainable approach.

Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet

The whole serves as a living and meeting space for both the daily users/inhabitants and the artists' residency which will host plastic artists, illustrators, writers, thinkers, etc. The aim is to use creativity to raise awareness of today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.

Save this picture!
Mas Baudran House / PAREIL - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jean-Baptiste Thiriet

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PAREIL
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSustainabilityFrance
Cite: "Mas Baudran House / PAREIL" 20 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011314/mas-baudran-house-pareil> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags