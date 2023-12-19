Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, BeamCortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Interior Photography, BeamCortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Housing, Renovation
Belicena, Spain
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juanan Barros
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Image 14 of 23
Site plan
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juanan Barros

Text description provided by the architects. We are facing a building from the beginning of the last century, typical of the Vega de Granada, built in a rudimentary way with load-bearing walls and a gable roof on a wooden structure. The complex is developed around two "L" shaped bodies, open to a central courtyard and another one at the back where the swimming pool is currently located. 

Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juanan Barros
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Image 15 of 23
Site plan
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Interior Photography, Windows
© Juanan Barros

The functional program involves a comprehensive rehabilitation of one of the existing bodies to implement a program for two independent single-family homes with two different programs. The ground floor of one of the houses (the largest one) is intended for social and celebratory activities directly related to the central courtyard and the pool. 

Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Juanan Barros
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Image 16 of 23
Existing floor plan

At the construction level, the interior of the entire building is emptied, reinforcing the existing foundation and consolidating load-bearing walls. Then, the new wooden floors are incorporated as an analogy to the original construction. 

Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Juanan Barros
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Image 17 of 23
Proposed floor plan

Both houses are articulated through open living areas on the ground floor, where the more public program is developed with direct contact with the central courtyard, locating the private areas on the first floor, which are accessed through separate stairs. 

Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail, Column
© Juanan Barros
Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Image 19 of 23
Diagram 01

The materiality of the entire intervention strives to preserve the vernacular character of the original construction, maintaining the exposed load-bearing walls, and the sloping roof, and recovering the ceramic lattices as elements for solar control and ventilation. Together with the high thermal inertia of the existing perimeter walls, this promotes thermal comfort inside. Finally, the interior partitions that organize the program are executed with a materiality that is differentiated from the pre-existing elements, so that the before and after of the intervention can be appreciated at all times.

Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Juanan Barros

Project gallery

Project location

Address:18101 Belicena, Granada, Spain

About this office
ROOM ARQUITECTOS
Office
Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez
Office

Cite: "Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez" [Cortijo Belicena / ROOM ARQUITECTOS + Juan García Nofuentes & Roser Martinez] 19 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011309/cortijo-belicena-room-arquitectos-plus-juan-garcia-nofuentes-and-roser-martinez> ISSN 0719-8884

