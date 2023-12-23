Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Transportation
  4. France
  5. Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast

Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast

Save
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast

Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Exterior Photography, WindowsEntrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEntrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Exterior PhotographyEntrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Image 5 of 18Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Transportation
Pantin, France
  • Architects: palast
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guillaume Amat
  • Project And Construction: Pierre Silande
  • City: Pantin
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Guillaume Amat

Text description provided by the architects. This project was born from a specific order: to reclassify the entrance of a building occupied by the Hermès workshops in Pantin.

Save this picture!
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Guillaume Amat
Save this picture!
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Guillaume Amat
Save this picture!
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Image 14 of 18
Axo

Our intervention is an opportunity to redefine the status of this underexploited urban space by defining its limits.

Save this picture!
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Exterior Photography
© Guillaume Amat

We opted for a brick “moucharabieh” fence, thus allowing us to maintain the visual porosity from Rue Lesault while integrating the bicycle rooms and household waste of the building.

Save this picture!
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Interior Photography
© Guillaume Amat
Save this picture!
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Image 12 of 18
© Guillaume Amat

The brick continues on the facade of the entrance building with a play of molding and fittings in dialogue with the new entrance square.

Save this picture!
Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast - Image 5 of 18
© Guillaume Amat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pantin, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
palast
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationFrance
Cite: "Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast" 23 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011292/entrance-square-for-hermes-workshop-palast> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags