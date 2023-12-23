Entrance Square for Hermes Workshop / palast

+ 13

Transportation • Pantin, France Architects: palast

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Guillaume Amat

Project And Construction: Pierre Silande

City: Pantin

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project was born from a specific order: to reclassify the entrance of a building occupied by the Hermès workshops in Pantin.

Our intervention is an opportunity to redefine the status of this underexploited urban space by defining its limits.

We opted for a brick “moucharabieh” fence, thus allowing us to maintain the visual porosity from Rue Lesault while integrating the bicycle rooms and household waste of the building.

The brick continues on the facade of the entrance building with a play of molding and fittings in dialogue with the new entrance square.