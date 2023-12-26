Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. The Scenic House / JJ + estudio

The Scenic House / JJ + estudio

Save
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio

The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior PhotographyThe Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, BeamThe Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Countertop, ChairThe Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, BathroomThe Scenic House / JJ + estudio - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: JJ + estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architect: Javier Onrubia Díaz, Jorge Gabaldón Guzmán
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography
© Alberto Amores
Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Image 10 of 13
Sketch

Text description provided by the architects. The Scenic House is a space designed for Alice. A domestic space that explores new housing models, advocating for the experience and enjoyment beyond the conventional limits of housing, through a non-hierarchical, flexible, and multifunctional space.

Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Alberto Amores
Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Image 11 of 13
Axonometric

In 1865, Lewis Carroll wrote about a surreal and magical world. Alice travels through a path composed of a series of fascinating and unusual architectural spaces that she encounters on her adventure in Wonderland. The Scenic House, a 125 sqm apartment in Madrid, fulfils the dreams of an acrobat who envisions a performance space, a large table for sharing, and a personal sanctuary.

Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alberto Amores
Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Image 12 of 13
Floor Plan

 The intervention is clear: to equip the dwelling with a permeable and prism-like furniture piece measuring 7 by 5 meters and 2.30 meters high, designed to incorporate the pre-existing structural pillars. The beams pass intact over this piece, lacquered in RAL 5003, thus emphasizing the concept of a furnished unit and distinguishing itself from the pre-existing structure.

Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, Glass
© Alberto Amores
Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Image 13 of 13
Section
Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Alberto Amores

 The new central element allows for free circulation around the perimeter while it aims to surprise the visitor with its interior spaces, each with a unique aesthetic: For performance, there's a large, flexible stage, 3x5 meters in size, which opens fully with a folding door. For sharing, a wet room serves the large open space at the entrance of the dwelling. For refuge, a dressing room provides privacy from the bedroom circulation, with no connections between the wet spaces that precede and follow it.

Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Countertop, Chair
© Alberto Amores

The circulation around the box includes the rest of the plan: kitchen, living room, bedroom, study, and connecting bathroom; as part of the peripheral circulation, de-prioritizing the traditional hierarchical relationship between spaces.

Save this picture!
The Scenic House / JJ + estudio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alberto Amores

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
JJ + estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "The Scenic House / JJ + estudio" [Casa Escénica / JJ + estudio] 26 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011284/the-scenic-house-jj-plus-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags