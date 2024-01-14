Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi

Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi

Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Exterior Photography, ForestMultipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Exterior PhotographyMultipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, BeamMultipurpose Space / OBO Estudi

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Recreation & Training, Community
Sant Esteve de Palautordera, Spain
  • Architects: OBO Estudi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18116 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jordi Canosa
  • Construction Management: Punt Arquitectes
  • Structure: BBG Estructures, Recerca i Rehabilitació
  • Program: Espacio polivalente cubierto
  • City: Sant Esteve de Palautordera
  • Country: Spain
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Jordi Canosa
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Image 15 of 20
Plan - Situation
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Image 4 of 20
© Jordi Canosa

Text description provided by the architects. The town council of Sant Esteve de Palautordera decided to give up the football pitch in the sports area to make way for a new multi-purpose covered space to accommodate all the needs of its growing social fabric. The plot, located at one end of the municipality, was divided into three terraces or platforms occupied by a road at the top, a children's playground in the middle and a football pitch separated by an inaccessible slope acting as an urban "cul de sac".

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography
© Jordi Canosa
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Image 16 of 20
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography
© Jordi Canosa

Although the initial intention was to focus efforts on the construction of the covered space, the project is based on the need to modify the orography of the terrain to connect the three topographical realities and to be able to relate them both visually and actively. The slope of the roof must favor this relationship and invite the user by opening up towards the children's playground. Given that the economic availability was tight, the available resources had to be optimized to achieve the viability of the construction.

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jordi Canosa
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Image 17 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography
© Jordi Canosa

The modification of the slope of the football pitch was conceived as a balance of land that would provide shelter for the stands and a staircase that would connect the three platforms. These stands, as well as acting as an earth container, were to house the first line of foundations for the construction. While the intermediate line of pillars is much smaller, the lower line of foundations takes advantage of the compactness of the terrain of the old football pitch to form an overhanging foundation that limits the space.

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography
© Jordi Canosa
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Image 19 of 20
Diagrams

A metallic structure of pillars formed by two separate industrialized profiles was chosen to increase the structural inertia and adjust the material stress. On its Cartesian axis, the pillars house a truss that adapts to the modified topography of the terrain and supports a structure of wooden joists and a simple metal truss that covers the entire program. The roof collects rainwater in a continuous drainage system where creepers must grow to protect it from the eastern sun and channels the surplus water to the existing drain that takes it to the nearby river Tordera.

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© Jordi Canosa
Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Image 20 of 20
Axo

Beyond a mere economic effort, the lightweight structural system painted white, seeks to go unnoticed in front of the natural spectacle of the Montseny natural park that borders the plot.

Save this picture!
Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Jordi Canosa

Project gallery

Project location

Address:08461 Sant Esteve de Palautordera, Barcelona, Spain

About this office
OBO Estudi
Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPublic ArchitectureCommunitySpain

Cite: "Multipurpose Space / OBO Estudi" [Espacio polivalente cubierto / OBO Estudi] 14 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011277/multipurpose-space-obo-estudi> ISSN 0719-8884

