Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Carles House / OBO Estudi

Carles House / OBO Estudi

Save
Carles House / OBO Estudi

Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior PhotographyCarles House / OBO Estudi - Interior PhotographyCarles House / OBO Estudi - Interior PhotographyCarles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, BeamCarles House / OBO Estudi - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: OBO Estudi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  839 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrés Flajszer
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Facade, Arch, Column
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Image 14 of 17
Plan - Situation
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography
© Andrés Flajszer

Text description provided by the architects. Carles' family has an old shop in Barcelona's Sants district which they propose to transform into a home. The space has a ground floor and mezzanine encapsulated between a fairly busy street and a small courtyard inside the block. The premises consist of three structural centrelines that support the ground floor building and four upper floors dating from the early twentieth century: a first one with wooden beams between party walls, a second one with the structure along the length of the premises, and, finally, an exit to the courtyard at the back of the plot.

Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Image 15 of 17
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Andrés Flajszer

The operation consists of cleaning up the space to maximize the volume available for the living space and to try to recover the pre-existing elements that can be used. Given the limited number of available facades, the access door to the dwelling has been modified to provide a gate that allows ventilation and light into the dwelling while maintaining its privacy from the street.  A wooden box structure contains the dwelling's living program, housing a first filter from the street and generating a fully unprogrammed mezzanine linked to the double-height living space. This spatial continuity links the kitchen-dining room, which already belongs to the second structural centreline, and the mezzanine, as well as the gallery leading to the courtyard.

Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Image 16 of 17
Plans
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andrés Flajszer

The proposal endeavors to simplify the pre-existence by cleaning the party walls of superfluous cladding that prevents the ceramic from being able to breathe and, therefore, the hygrometric control of the area. On the other hand, the false ceilings of the old premises are dismantled to enlarge the volume as much as possible and compensate for the encapsulation of the urban environment. In addition, the paving is treated according to its level. A first level of self-leveling floor rivals a second level, which is also used to form the benches and sofas of the dwelling and to allow the passage of installations. In opposition to the material hardness of the space, the intervention focuses on a very well-insulated wooden box that contains the bedroom and bathroom and, via a small staircase hung from a metal beam, gives access to the mezzanine.

Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andrés Flajszer
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Image 17 of 17
Section
Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography
© Andrés Flajszer

The house relies on inertia to ensure good climatic performance. During the winter, the exit to the courtyard is used as a south-facing gallery that provides a significant amount of heat gain. In the same way, the house has been carefully insulated to minimize heat loss. On the other hand, in summer, deciduous vegetation occupies the courtyard and turns it into a shady space that allows heat to escape at night.

Save this picture!
Carles House / OBO Estudi - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andrés Flajszer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OBO Estudi
Office

Materials

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain
Cite: "Carles House / OBO Estudi" [Casa el Carles / OBO Estudi] 19 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011272/carles-house-obo-estudi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags