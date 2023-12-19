Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Lebanon
  5. Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio

Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio

Save
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio

Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, DoorBeyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairBeyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Sofa, TableBeyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Shelving, Chair, Windows, BeamBeyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Beirut, Lebanon
  • Architects: AK Architecture Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marco Pinarelli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, Dulux, Jika
  • Lead Architect: Alexandre Khoury
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Chair
© Marco Pinarelli

’Beyt el Sayde’’, (House of the Lady) is located in the Sayde neighborhood of Beirut, Lebanon, atop the Ashrafieh hill. This penthouse serves as a replacement for an old rooftop that suffered damage during the war.

Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table
© Marco Pinarelli
Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Image 19 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Marco Pinarelli

Upon entering the apartment, one is immediately immersed in the green atmosphere of the patio, which functions as a buffer zone between the urban surroundings and the interior spaces. From this vantage point, it offers an overall view of three distinctive features that define Lebanon: The bustling cityscape, the sea, and the majestic mountains.

Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Marco Pinarelli
Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Door, Windows, Chair
© Marco Pinarelli

Moreover, the patio serves as a compass for the house, acting as a green heart that divides the living, dining, and kitchen areas from the family’s quarters without obstructing their connection. The visual linkage between these spaces is provided by the presence of trees within the patio. The house itself is a reinterpretation of the traditional Lebanese dwelling, evident in its lofty ceiling height. This allowed for the integration of a mezzanine, housing the architectural office space that overlooks both sides of the house while taking full advantage of the patio’s framed view.

Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Marco Pinarelli
Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Image 20 of 20
Plan - Mezzanine

Additionally, the house pays tribute to Lebanese architectural heritage with its three wooden bay windows reminiscent of the Lebanese triple arcades. The preservation and reuse of the old tiles from the original house serve as a key design principle for the new structure. These tiles are implemented as a defining element for each living area, with lively colors echoing throughout the architectural components: Beige for the typical floors and walls, dark red for the doors and some fixed furniture, and green / grey for the wooden bay windows and the radiators. The patio draws inspiration from traditional Lebanese ‘’Kiosks’’. Historically, these structures functioned as enclosed balconies in dense areas, allowing residents to observe the street life while remaining unseen. In contrast to the kiosks, the patio is recessed into the house, acting as a visual focal point that absorbs the view into the heart of the house.

Save this picture!
Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Wood, Table
© Marco Pinarelli

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Beirut, Lebanon

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AK Architecture Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsLebanon
Cite: "Beyt el Sayde / AK. Architecture Studio" 19 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011268/beyt-el-sayde-ak-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags