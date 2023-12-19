AM House / Scali Wood+Arch Arquitetura Sustentável

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. A family property, with emotional memories and an old architectural house that no longer accommodated all the children and grandchildren, without attractions for them to go there on weekends!

Client's request: maintain the farmhouse style, with a more contemporary feel without losing the coziness of a country house! The father was about to turn 90 and this was his birthday present.

Without his knowledge, everything was demolished and gave way to this new house! There are 1,100 m2 of single-story houses distributed in 11 suites divided into two side wings to ensure the privacy of the family and guests and a magnificent living area!