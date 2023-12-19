Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Roque, Brazil
AM House / Scali Wood+Arch Arquitetura Sustentável - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Hugo Leardine Oriani

Text description provided by the architects. A family property, with emotional memories and an old architectural house that no longer accommodated all the children and grandchildren, without attractions for them to go there on weekends! 

AM House / Scali Wood+Arch Arquitetura Sustentável - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Hugo Leardine Oriani
Ground floor plan
AM House / Scali Wood+Arch Arquitetura Sustentável - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Hugo Leardine Oriani

Client's request: maintain the farmhouse style, with a more contemporary feel without losing the coziness of a country house! The father was about to turn 90 and this was his birthday present. 

AM House / Scali Wood+Arch Arquitetura Sustentável - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Beam
© Hugo Leardine Oriani

Without his knowledge, everything was demolished and gave way to this new house! There are 1,100 m2 of single-story houses distributed in 11 suites divided into two side wings to ensure the privacy of the family and guests and a magnificent living area!

AM House / Scali Wood+Arch Arquitetura Sustentável - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Hugo Leardine Oriani

