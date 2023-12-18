Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior PhotographyHeyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior PhotographyHeyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior PhotographyHeyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography, ChairHeyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Offices
Xi'an, China
  • Architects: Qiaodao Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dong Ren
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dufang, Knauf, Orpheus
  • Lead Architects: Yue Han
  • Design Team: Pinggang Liu、Haizhou Hou
  • Engineering: Xiangjun Bai
  • Lighting Designers: Chao Chen
  • Project Manager: Hua Zhang
  • Program: Offices
  • Clients: Ms. Du
  • City: Xi'an
  • Country: China
Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Dong Ren

Text description provided by the architects. In Xi'an, a city rich in historical context, Qiaodao Studio has uniquely blended traditional aesthetic spirit with modern design principles to meticulously craft a four-story office space for a consulting firm. This space not only reflects the ancient city's elegance but also embodies modern innovative flair. The design's core inspiration comes from a deep understanding of human inner activities, cleverly transforming the basement into a realm immersed in the subconscious, symbolizing infinite creative potential. The upper floors represent the clear stream of rational thought, extending the boundaries of thinking through logical and rational design language.

Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography
© Dong Ren
Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Dong Ren

At the project's onset, facing complex lighting requirements and the construction of a multidimensional spatial experience, the design team adopted a strategic double-layer structure and staircase layout. This approach overcame the challenge of limited natural light sources and enhanced the space's functionality and sensory experience. Such structural innovation not only increased the building's practical value but also enriched the dynamic and layered feel of the interior space.

Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography, Column, Concrete, Beam
© Dong Ren
Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography
© Dong Ren

In material selection and application, the design team adhered to principles of sustainability, choosing recycled aluminum and reclaimed red bricks. These materials not only harmoniously respond to Xi'an's traditional architectural style but also infuse the office space with narrative depth and historical richness. The staircase reimagined as a core element connecting different working levels, has become a dynamic axis guiding visual and sensory exploration, adding interactivity and a sense of ritual to the space.

Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Dong Ren
Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Dong Ren

The designers utilized an open-plan layout to optimize the introduction of natural light, enhancing the fluidity of communication and work efficiency in the workspace. This layout provides team members with the freedom and flexibility to adapt to various work demands, cleverly transforming external environmental advantages into internal spatial resources.

Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Dong Ren
Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Column
© Dong Ren

Qiaodao Studio's design philosophy is perfectly embodied in this project, not only demonstrating the malleability and dynamic evolution of space but also deeply reflecting how to seamlessly integrate the historical ambiance of Xi'an's ancient city with modern office functional needs, creating a vibrant space that continuously grows and changes with time and human interaction.

Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio - Interior Photography
© Dong Ren

Project location

Address:Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province, China

Cite: "Heyuan Office / Qiaodao Studio" 18 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011182/heyuan-office-qiaodao-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

