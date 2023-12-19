Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT

Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT

Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Exterior Photography, FacadeAsian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Interior PhotographyAsian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Interior Photography, ChairAsian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Interior Photography, FacadeAsian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Stadiums
Hang Zhou Shi, China
  • Architects: AZUT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12689
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Qingshan Wu
  • Lead Architects: Lei Zhuang, Jun Li
  • Design Team: Yiqun Ji、Chen Chen、Yue Sun、Lixing Wang、Ying Ma、Jiangwen Fu、Cai Zhang、Zidan Wei、Laifu Tong、Lu Zhou、Fan Zhang、Zhu Jin、Wei Wei、Yangang Liu、Haixia Wang
  • Clients: Zhejiang University of Technology
  • City: Hang Zhou Shi
  • Country: China
Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Project Overview. The Asian Games Cricket Field at the Pingfeng Campus of Zhejiang University of Technology is located on a 49,400 square meter site on the west side of the original track and field area. It is situated at the foot of the Ziwu Tide Mountain in the Ziwu Tide National Forest Park, adjacent to the school library, with the ancient Yunhe Canal Road to the south and Shangbu River Road to the north. The new venue has a total building area of 12,689 square meters spread across three floors above ground.

Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu
Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

The Red Lantern under the Big Roof. An era's memory and a place's culture are integral parts of each other, where architecture plays an indispensable role. Through the grand event of the Asian Games, we want to use architecture to showcase China's traditional culture to the world. The design inspiration comes from the most common "red lanterns" in the folk, symbolizing reunion and celebration, and has long been one of China's cultural symbols. Taking the "red lantern" as the intention, we aimed to create a cricket field with the charm of Hangzhou as our tribute to the Hangzhou Asian Games. "Using local materials according to local conditions," we don't want the intervention of architecture to disrupt the original field's order. The architectural style rooted in regional conditions can achieve the organic unity of architecture and nature. Red bricks are an emotionally memorable architectural language and have long been condensed into a unique "Gong Da Red" over the decades. We used the classic red bricks of the university and extended them into the spatial forms and functions of the building, maximizing the integration of the building with the cultural heritage and historical heritage of the campus. The ancient simplicity and weighty sense of the red bricks, along with the rough texture, embody the cultural and historical sedimentation on the building facade. Moreover, the architecture constructs a "big roof," combining the original campus's four-sloped roof form with the surrounding angles, forming an exaggerated sharp angle. The cantilevered eaves, following the curvature of the cricket field, create a rich space under the eaves. Simultaneously, the roof's design uses inclined surface textures to achieve a light and thin visual effect.

Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Qingshan Wu
Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Qingshan Wu

"Rich Spring Residence in Ceramic Tiles". The design, centered around "ecological aesthetics," draws inspiration from the "Rich Spring Residence" painting. It employs architectural elements, language, and an analysis of traditional landscape paintings to deconstruct the mountain's lines and angles, restoring them in the construction. Seeking a poetic space for dialogue and contemplation with nature, it aims to reconstruct contemporary Chinese indigenous architecture. The building surface features a double-layer structure, with the outer layer being a unique "brick curtain" with a 1.8-meter gap between the inner walls. Leveraging the high strength of ceramic tiles, main brick sizes of 60mm×480mm×120mm and 60mm×720mm×120mm are used. Each tile retains multiple circular holes, fixed through stainless steel pipes, ensuring safety and facilitating construction. Additionally, two types of holes, 240mm×240mm and 120mm×120mm, are pieced together to mimic the close and distant landscapes of mountains. Using parametric design methods, the distribution of openings is simulated based on lighting requirements, perfectly integrating the "Rich Spring Residence" with internal functional needs. The porous "brick shell," rotating walls, and gaps prevent the cricket field from feeling invasive in the campus space while cleverly utilizing natural light and shadow changes to reinterpret nature and reproduce the beauty of Rich Spring's landscape.

Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu
Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Interior Photography, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

The design, with ceramic tiles as the brush and light and shadow as the ink, aims to create an interesting space filled with natural light and ventilation, fully utilizing natural light while avoiding direct sunlight's adverse effects. It creates a rich narrative and experience in both architectural space and façade.

Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu
Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Qingshan Wu

Post-Asian Games Coexistence of Sustainable Architecture. Based on the campus's Asian Games sports buildings, it should focus more on its multiple possibilities within the campus context, integrating it into the entire campus life from a forward-looking perspective. Embracing a philosophy of shared openness throughout the building's life cycle, it serves as a link between culture and life, endowing sports buildings with unique public service value. The building is designed for a full life cycle and multifunctional use. During the Asian Games, the field was used for cricket matches and event broadcasting. After the Games, it will continue to serve as the center for various university activities, catering to the needs of the school and society. Post-Games, it will retain the original event functions and outdoor spaces on one level, meeting the demands of sports education and event activities. Additionally, multiple conference reception halls and lecture halls inside the building will serve as the school's conference center and theater post-game.

Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Interior Photography, Chair
© Qingshan Wu
Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Interior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

The main building, along with the east-side sports field grandstands, forms a 12-meter-wide inner street, cleverly opening public spaces and organically connecting with the university campus. Post-Games will be transformed into a pedestrian zone, becoming a creative center for students. Slanted second-floor platforms connect the east and west grandstands, with scenic steps at all four corners, providing spaces for learning, exchange, leisure, and scenic views for teachers and students. Furthermore, the Asian Games Cricket Field is not just a physical space but also our contemplation on sports architecture design under the new era's development concepts. It explores how sports can empower cities and contribute to healthy urban development, aligning with the requirements to accelerate the construction of a strong sports nation. We hope the experience gained from constructing the cricket field can become an "Asian Games legacy" in Hangzhou's venue construction.

Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT - Exterior Photography
© Qingshan Wu

Project location

Address:288 Liu He Lu, Xi Hu Qu, Hang Zhou Shi, Zhe Jiang Sheng, China

Cite: "Asian Games Cricket Field / AZUT" 19 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011177/asian-games-cricket-field-azut> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags