Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados

Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados

Save
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados

Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, WindowsVão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Shelving, ChairVão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, StairsVão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeVão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Cidade Kariris, Brazil
  • Architects: FB+MP Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  198
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Igor Ribeiro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Docol Metais, Portobello Shop, Todeschini
  • Lead Architects: Felipe Barros, Mateus Pinheiro
  • Collaborators: Arthur Sobral, Vitória Galdino, William Vieira, Sarah Nishiyama, Elani Santos
  • Structural Project: W2 Egenharia
  • Site Management: Kariris empreendimentos
  • Lighting Design: Via da luz
  • Lanndscape: Jardim e Cia
  • City: Cidade Kariris
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Igor Ribeiro

Text description provided by the architects. The Vão House program is developed on a plot of land with limited dimensions, directing the development of the plan strategically. 

Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Igor Ribeiro

The nominal allusion to the house is completely literal. The entire first floor is large and houses the social part from the entrance to the back, with only three closed annex blocks: garage, office, and service area. 

Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography
© Igor Ribeiro

One of the premises of the needs program was the integration of the internal spaces with the greenery of the exterior landscaping and, at the same time, the maintenance of visual privacy, which led us to adopt some facades that are blind to outsiders, but when you enter the spaces, there is a juxtaposition of strategic openings to prioritize natural resources: ventilation and lighting.

Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Igor Ribeiro
Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Image 21 of 28
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Igor Ribeiro
Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Image 23 of 28
Section A

The intimate sector, on the other hand, is completely distributed on the upper floor, housing three suites. 

Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Igor Ribeiro

The Vão House has a purist volumetric design. A concise relationship between the blocks and the structure, all in exposed materials; the red clay of the tiles, the concrete blocks, and the gray of the beams and pillars, affirm the substantiality brought to the house, which moves between the objective lines of brutalism and industrialism.

Save this picture!
Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Igor Ribeiro

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FB+MP Arquitetos Associados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Vão / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados] 14 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011129/vao-house-fb-plus-mp-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags