Vão House / FB+MP Arquitetos Associados

+ 23

Houses • Cidade Kariris, Brazil Architects: FB+MP Arquitetos Associados

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 198 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Igor Ribeiro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , Docol Metais , Portobello Shop , Todeschini

Lead Architects: Felipe Barros, Mateus Pinheiro

Collaborators: Arthur Sobral, Vitória Galdino, William Vieira, Sarah Nishiyama, Elani Santos

Structural Project: W2 Egenharia

Site Management: Kariris empreendimentos

Lighting Design: Via da luz

Lanndscape: Jardim e Cia

City: Cidade Kariris

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Vão House program is developed on a plot of land with limited dimensions, directing the development of the plan strategically.

The nominal allusion to the house is completely literal. The entire first floor is large and houses the social part from the entrance to the back, with only three closed annex blocks: garage, office, and service area.

One of the premises of the needs program was the integration of the internal spaces with the greenery of the exterior landscaping and, at the same time, the maintenance of visual privacy, which led us to adopt some facades that are blind to outsiders, but when you enter the spaces, there is a juxtaposition of strategic openings to prioritize natural resources: ventilation and lighting.

The intimate sector, on the other hand, is completely distributed on the upper floor, housing three suites.

The Vão House has a purist volumetric design. A concise relationship between the blocks and the structure, all in exposed materials; the red clay of the tiles, the concrete blocks, and the gray of the beams and pillars, affirm the substantiality brought to the house, which moves between the objective lines of brutalism and industrialism.