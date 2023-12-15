Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Lomas Verdes House / Kike Martinez + Marcos Martinez

Caapucú, Paraguay
  Architects: Kike Martinez, Marcos Martinez
  Area: 210
  Year: 2022
  Photographs:
    Leonardo Mendez
  Lead Architects: Kike Martinez, Marcos Martinez
  Collaborators: Julio Gomez, Ramon Arguello, Don Sanabria, Gustavo Liuzzi, Oshua Ramos
  Caapucú
  • Country: Paraguay
© Leonardo Mendez
Lomas Verdes House / Kike Martinez + Marcos Martinez - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

Text description provided by the architects. 130 km from the Metropolitan area of Asunción, this house is located on a farm with sparse vegetation, located on a hill at the edge of the mountain, in the middle of the meadow.

© Leonardo Mendez
Lomas Verdes House / Kike Martinez + Marcos Martinez - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Section - AA
Section - AA

A thorough site analysis was crucial in making certain project decisions. Factors such as limited rainfall, the absence of a piped water supply, rocky soil, strong winds, and the considerable distance from both the capital and the nearest town, located approximately 30 km away, led to the decision to employ local labor to support the local economy, adopting a wet construction system. 

© Leonardo Mendez
Lomas Verdes House / Kike Martinez + Marcos Martinez - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Section - BB
Section - BB

The majority of materials used were either extracted on-site or obtained locally, aiming to mitigate environmental impact. The project results from the reinterpretation of Culata Jovai and Corredor Jere, typical rural typologies of the country, whose intermediate spaces are essential for life in subtropical climates.

© Leonardo Mendez
Lomas Verdes House / Kike Martinez + Marcos Martinez - Interior Photography, Beam
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Elevation - East
Elevation - East

The house developed as a bar, facilitating possible longitudinal expansions, and rests upon a stone podium extracted from the same site. Services are positioned to the west to mitigate solar impact, while perimeter galleries and a wooden sunshade protect the interior of the enclosure and simultaneously form the main space of the house—an intermediate space between the interior and the surrounding nature. 

© Leonardo Mendez
Lomas Verdes House / Kike Martinez + Marcos Martinez - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Beam, Column
© Leonardo Mendez

The corrugated metal roof, with thermal and acoustic insulation, adopts a single slope to allow for the collection of rainwater directed towards water reservoirs for subsequent reuse.

© Leonardo Mendez
Lomas Verdes House / Kike Martinez + Marcos Martinez - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Lomas Verdes House / Kike Martinez + Marcos Martinez - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Mendez

