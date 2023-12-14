Missing Rooms / MMXVI

•
Bellmund, Switzerland
-
Architects: MMXVI
- Area: 279 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Oliver Dubuis
-
Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Faco, Griesser, Stiebel Eltron, Vallone
-
Lead Architect: Edward Jewitt, Sandro Gämperle
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Project Manager: Oliver Dubuis
- Heating And Sanitary Facilities: Ganz AG Heizung Sanitär
- Windows: Blaser Faszination Holz GmbH
- Roof: Tecton AG Biel
- Kitchen: Henggi küchen GmbH
- Floors: Swiss Floor GmbH
- City: Bellmund
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. A home with the freedom of not having to build everything that would be possible.
The large bedroom on the top floor requires a building with the maximum possible extension below it. The envelope that is created is too large.
Rooms can be freely arranged within it and as a consequence, this liberation leads to extraordinary spaces.