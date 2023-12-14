Missing Rooms / MMXVI

+ 12

Project Manager: Oliver Dubuis

Heating And Sanitary Facilities: Ganz AG Heizung Sanitär

Windows: Blaser Faszination Holz GmbH

Roof: Tecton AG Biel

Kitchen: Henggi küchen GmbH

Floors: Swiss Floor GmbH

City: Bellmund

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. A home with the freedom of not having to build everything that would be possible.

The large bedroom on the top floor requires a building with the maximum possible extension below it. The envelope that is created is too large.

Rooms can be freely arranged within it and as a consequence, this liberation leads to extraordinary spaces.