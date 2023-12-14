Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  5. Missing Rooms / MMXVI

Missing Rooms / MMXVI

Missing Rooms / MMXVI

Houses
Bellmund, Switzerland
Missing Rooms / MMXVI - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Oliver Dubuis

Text description provided by the architects. A home with the freedom of not having to build everything that would be possible.

Missing Rooms / MMXVI - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Oliver Dubuis

The large bedroom on the top floor requires a building with the maximum possible extension below it. The envelope that is created is too large.

Missing Rooms / MMXVI - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Oliver Dubuis

Rooms can be freely arranged within it and as a consequence, this liberation leads to extraordinary spaces.

Missing Rooms / MMXVI - Interior Photography, Chair
© Oliver Dubuis

