Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. The Lumi Shala / IBUKU

The Lumi Shala / IBUKU

Save
The Lumi Shala / IBUKU

The Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Exterior Photography, ForestThe Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Column, ArchThe Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Beam, ArchThe Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Exterior PhotographyThe Lumi Shala / IBUKU - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Wellbeing, Wellness Interiors
Kecamatan Ubud, Indonesia
  • Structural Engineer: Ketut Yasa (Tilem)
  • Lighting & Mep Engineering: Gede Arya Kuta
  • Constructions: PT Bamboo Pure
  • City: Kecamatan Ubud
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Putu Aris Sumardiana

Text description provided by the architects. is a wellness space at the Alchemy Yoga Center in Bali. Featuring natural materials with artisanal and innovative systems, its form facilitates balance. Encircled by earthen walls that offer support for yoga practices, it has a comforting sense of enclosure.

Save this picture!
The Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Exterior Photography
© Zuñiga Alonso
Save this picture!
The Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Beam, Arch
© Zuñiga Alonso

Bamboo arches soar overhead from mounded foundations, a balance that reflects the human form, grounding and extending. Five grid shell roof petals are arranged for gradients of natural light to wash across each convex interior, bringing focus inward while illuminating a space that best helps us embody the yoga practice.

Save this picture!
The Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Column, Arch
© Zuñiga Alonso

On the heels of the Arc at Green School, this structure employs many of the same groundbreaking details and structural gymnastics pioneered two years ago but is arranged in a dynamic new orchestration to achieve clear spans of 21m.

Save this picture!
The Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Interior Photography, Beam
© Zuñiga Alonso

The Lumi Shala uses prescriptively curved and meticulously detailed bundled bamboo arches tied together with structural anticlastic grid shells. In the gaps between the five overlapping roof surfaces are deep trusses, artfully angled so as not to be seen from the interior, which gives way to a feeling of airy lightness.

Save this picture!
The Lumi Shala / IBUKU - Exterior Photography
© Zuñiga Alonso

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jl. Penestanan, Sayan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
IBUKU
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsIndonesia
Cite: "The Lumi Shala / IBUKU" 14 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011098/the-lumi-shala-ibuku> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags