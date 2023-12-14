The Lumi Shala / IBUKU

+ 7

Structural Engineer: Ketut Yasa (Tilem)

Lighting & Mep Engineering: Gede Arya Kuta

Constructions: PT Bamboo Pure

City: Kecamatan Ubud

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. is a wellness space at the Alchemy Yoga Center in Bali. Featuring natural materials with artisanal and innovative systems, its form facilitates balance. Encircled by earthen walls that offer support for yoga practices, it has a comforting sense of enclosure.

Bamboo arches soar overhead from mounded foundations, a balance that reflects the human form, grounding and extending. Five grid shell roof petals are arranged for gradients of natural light to wash across each convex interior, bringing focus inward while illuminating a space that best helps us embody the yoga practice.

On the heels of the Arc at Green School, this structure employs many of the same groundbreaking details and structural gymnastics pioneered two years ago but is arranged in a dynamic new orchestration to achieve clear spans of 21m.

The Lumi Shala uses prescriptively curved and meticulously detailed bundled bamboo arches tied together with structural anticlastic grid shells. In the gaps between the five overlapping roof surfaces are deep trusses, artfully angled so as not to be seen from the interior, which gives way to a feeling of airy lightness.