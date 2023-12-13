Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio

D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio

D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenD11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Stairs, Facade, Windows, HandrailD11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Door, BeamD11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, WindowsD11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Renovation, Sustainability
Barcelona, Spain
  • Interior Design: Anöuk Martínez
  • Green Roof: Eix verd
  • Landscape: Cesc Maldonado Studio
  • Roof Restoration And Painting : Lourdes Camps, Francesca Messori Ioli
  • Technical Consultant Architect: Ardevol Consultors Associats
  • Contractor : Somar Contruccions Torelló
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Milena Villalba
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Image 21 of 23
Plans + section
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Beam
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. In Barcelona, a duplex in a "finca regia" was entrusted to us for a comprehensive renovation of the house, which included a complete reorganization of the layout, structural rehabilitation, facade repairs, and gardens.

D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, Windows
© Milena Villalba
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Image 20 of 23
Floor plans
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Door, Beam
© Milena Villalba

"Living like in a country house, but in the heart of the city, privacy and plenty of space to share with guests" were the main requirements. 

D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography
© Milena Villalba
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Image 22 of 23
Interior axo
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows
© Milena Villalba

The first strategy was to convert the basement into an open-plan space... the space for sharing, where the interior and exterior flow and multifunctionality will enhance the feeling of a country house, while on the second floor, the spaces respond to the personal character as a private box with views of the garden. 

D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Door, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Milena Villalba
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Image 23 of 23
Plan - axo
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Milena Villalba

All under a sustainable approach, reducing impacts and consumption, reusing elements, as well as implementing sustainable methods of energy and water capture, and even incorporating a garden with a high percentage of self-sustainability.

D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Interior Photography, Garden
© Milena Villalba
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Milena Villalba

A house with a personality that reflects the passage of time, with a contemporary intervention that harmonizes and blends form and function into a balanced, relaxed, and unique unity.

D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Milena Villalba
D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Milena Villalba

SOG design
Espacio Studio
Cite: "D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio" [Reforma D11 / SOG design + Espacio Studio] 13 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011019/d11-renovation-sog-design-plus-espacio-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

