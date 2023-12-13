D11 Renovation / SOG design + Espacio Studio

+ 18

Interior Design: Anöuk Martínez

Green Roof: Eix verd

Landscape: Cesc Maldonado Studio

Roof Restoration And Painting : Lourdes Camps, Francesca Messori Ioli

Technical Consultant Architect: Ardevol Consultors Associats

Contractor : Somar Contruccions Torelló

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Barcelona, a duplex in a "finca regia" was entrusted to us for a comprehensive renovation of the house, which included a complete reorganization of the layout, structural rehabilitation, facade repairs, and gardens.

"Living like in a country house, but in the heart of the city, privacy and plenty of space to share with guests" were the main requirements.

The first strategy was to convert the basement into an open-plan space... the space for sharing, where the interior and exterior flow and multifunctionality will enhance the feeling of a country house, while on the second floor, the spaces respond to the personal character as a private box with views of the garden.

All under a sustainable approach, reducing impacts and consumption, reusing elements, as well as implementing sustainable methods of energy and water capture, and even incorporating a garden with a high percentage of self-sustainability.

A house with a personality that reflects the passage of time, with a contemporary intervention that harmonizes and blends form and function into a balanced, relaxed, and unique unity.