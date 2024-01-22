Transforming Hotel Renovations with Eco-Friendly Solutions

Hotel renovations today transcend mere improvements in guest comfort or alignment with prevailing design trends. A major demand currently facing the industry is the need to respond to the growing wave of environmental awareness and embrace sustainable development objectives. The requirement to address sustainability is driven by a growing social awareness of environmental issues. Guests and stakeholders are increasingly advocating for sustainably certified structures, achieved through eco-friendly installations and innovative solutions, such as green roofs, eco-friendly materials, and innovative facades. This sustainability-driven shift benefits the environment and promises long-term savings in water and energy costs for hotels. Specifically in the case of hotels, improving the efficiency of hot water equipment can make a large difference in hotel management, as this generally represents a huge expense and waste of energy.

Hansgrohe, a leading German manufacturer of bathroom fittings, has proactively addressed this challenge for its customers throughout the years by developing an array of innovative products and cutting-edge technologies, like EcoSmart and CoolStart, for example. The initiative proposes a seamless transition from conventional to ecological products during renovations, without incurring additional costs. In other words, they provide ecological products to maintain an outstanding shower experience, while saving resources. Its focus is on ensuring that all its sanitary products are equipped with water- or energy-saving technologies by the year 2030.

A key feature in this transition is the EcoSmart technology, launched in 2007, which has emerged as a cost-saving measure, offering substantial savings on renovation projects. It is an integrated aerator that guarantees constant performance and a consistently powerful water jet, even when water pressure fluctuates. It limits the flow, constantly saving water from the pipes. Showers equipped with this technology significantly improve efficiency, saving up to 60% of water compared to the brand's conventional products. This reduction in water consumption not only conserves precious resources but also translates into lower energy needs. The resulting environmental benefit extends to reduced CO2e emissions and lower costs, offering a win-win scenario for both the planet and the hotel's finances.

Hand-held and overhead showers with this technology use just 8 liters or less per minute (some models use just 6 l/min), basin mixers require only 5 liters per minute, and EcoSmart+ products consume just 4 l/min at 3 bar, making them highly water-efficient. This reduction in water usage translates directly into lower energy consumption, lower utility bills, and minimized CO2e emissions. In addition, the CoolStart technology represents another paradigm shift, as the taps release cold water in the central position of the mixer handle, unlike standard taps, where the energy is consumed immediately. In other words, with CoolStart, the plumbing is not filled with unnecessary hot water, representing significant savings at the end of a hotel day. With these faucets, warm or hot water only flows when needed, using energy only when the handle is moved to the left.

PowderRain, in turn, harmonizes technical innovation with sustainable principles. This spray mode technology, rooted in innovation, disperses microdroplets through numerous fine openings, with a notably finer spray than traditional versions that provides a sensation similar to that of light water on the skin. PowderRain products also integrate other cutting-edge technologies such as EcoSmart, promoting responsible water consumption and energy efficiency. Two other attributes that contribute to efficiency and sustainability are the Select button, which with just one click allows you to easily change the type of jet, activate different shower functions, or turn the water on and off. This not only simplifies interaction with the sink, bathtub, and shower but also increases your overall enjoyment and reduces water costs for fine-tuning the temperature.

Pulsify, a distinguished product line within Hansgrohe's range of showers, offers a blend of contemporary and timeless design, coupled with economic efficiency. Whether the sleek lines of Pulsify E or the rounded sophistication of Pulsify S, both designs deliver an invigorating PowderRain shower experience. With a variety of finishes available, the clients have the flexibility to choose the right style to complement their bathroom design. Notably, Pulsify stands out for its exceptional customer satisfaction, with an impressive 9 out of 10 users reporting a great showering experience accompanied by a significant 40% reduction in water usage.

In order to understand the potential savings and possibilities for improvement, Hansgrohe's Water Saving Calculator provides a broad analysis of the water and energy savings derived from selected products compared to a hotel's existing products. The calculations enable you to input your hotel data, such as the number of rooms and occupancy rate, to generate precise and tailored results for your analysis. The suggested energy and water costs reflect German averages and include sewage charges as a reference; however, regional disparities require individual calibration.

To summarize, Hansgrohe stands out as a key partner by providing diverse products and services that adequately complement the shift toward sustainability in the hospitality sector. By integrating eco-friendly solutions, combined with other improvements, hotels can not only improve the quality of guest experiences, but also join the broader movement towards sustainable practices in the industry and the world.