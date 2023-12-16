Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter

+ 39

Office Buildings • Gotemburgo, Sweden Architects: Erdegard Arkitekter

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Anna Kristinsdóttir

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Gustafs Aromas del Campo , BIM software , Herreljunga Terrazzo , Roomejts , Troldekt Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Charlotte Erdegard

Design Team: Dan Söderquist, Ida Modin, Esmeralda Björnsdotter, Tommy Johansson, Pierre Linger, Patricia Simonsson

Metall Work: Kode Plåt

Interior Furniture Café: Oui Oui

Interior Furniture Conference Floor: Modesty Concept

Art Murals In Café: Elin PK

Art In Elevator Halls: Camilla E Boström

City: Gotemburgo

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. The office building Stuveriet towers up in 16 stories of thunder blue sheet metal at Masthuggskajen, Gothenburg. An irregular plot created a volume with many corners and edges that are rounded upwards to a character all its own. The house has been given a silhouette suitable for the rough Gothenburg weather, where rain and debris sweep with and not against the rounded facade shape. The roof silhouette also shields off the building's open technology area that no one wants to see.

The thunderblue color is carefully designed to change with the nuances of the weather. Stuveriet is clad with a single facade material: recycled aluminum. There is no boundary between the roof and the facade.

In contrast to the blue exterior, the street level is welcoming and warm. Here there is protection from the weather in a cozy entrance lobby that houses a café for everyone. The lower floors are accessible areas for everyone in the city. The red roof is a prominent part of the double-height tall café, and the color is meant to be a tribute to the original harbor environment.

Red stands for celebration but is also connected to the port's rusty cranes and the area's characteristic red tin roof. The wood fiber roof gives a slightly rough and at the same time exclusive feeling. On the wall, the panels function both as acoustic material and frame the tall room. On the ground floor, there is a wooden wall to lean against and the canopy to the main entrance is slightly lower than you might be used to, and it is needed; it is often windy here.