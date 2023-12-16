Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeStuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeStuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeStuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsStuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Gotemburgo, Sweden
  • Architects: Erdegard Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anna Kristinsdóttir
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gustafs, Aromas del Campo, BIM software, Herreljunga Terrazzo, Roomejts, Troldekt
  • Lead Architects: Charlotte Erdegard
  • Design Team: Dan Söderquist, Ida Modin, Esmeralda Björnsdotter, Tommy Johansson, Pierre Linger, Patricia Simonsson
  • Metall Work: Kode Plåt
  • Interior Furniture Café: Oui Oui
  • Interior Furniture Conference Floor: Modesty Concept
  • Art Murals In Café: Elin PK
  • Art In Elevator Halls: Camilla E Boström
  • City: Gotemburgo
  • Country: Sweden
Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Anna Kristinsdóttir

Text description provided by the architects. The office building Stuveriet towers up in 16 stories of thunder blue sheet metal at Masthuggskajen, Gothenburg. An irregular plot created a volume with many corners and edges that are rounded upwards to a character all its own. The house has been given a silhouette suitable for the rough Gothenburg weather, where rain and debris sweep with and not against the rounded facade shape. The roof silhouette also shields off the building's open technology area that no one wants to see.

Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anna Kristinsdóttir

The thunderblue color is carefully designed to change with the nuances of the weather. Stuveriet is clad with a single facade material: recycled aluminum. There is no boundary between the roof and the facade.

Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Anna Kristinsdóttir

In contrast to the blue exterior, the street level is welcoming and warm. Here there is protection from the weather in a cozy entrance lobby that houses a café for everyone. The lower floors are accessible areas for everyone in the city. The red roof is a prominent part of the double-height tall café, and the color is meant to be a tribute to the original harbor environment.

Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Anna Kristinsdóttir
Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Anna Kristinsdóttir

Red stands for celebration but is also connected to the port's rusty cranes and the area's characteristic red tin roof. The wood fiber roof gives a slightly rough and at the same time exclusive feeling. On the wall, the panels function both as acoustic material and frame the tall room. On the ground floor, there is a wooden wall to lean against and the canopy to the main entrance is slightly lower than you might be used to, and it is needed; it is often windy here.

Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Anna Kristinsdóttir

Project location

Address:Gotemburgo, Sweden

Cite: "Stuveriet Office Building / Erdegard Arkitekter" 16 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags