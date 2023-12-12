Paineiras House / Studio Bruno Porto

+ 24

Project Team: Bruno Porto, Gleicy Menezes

Clients: Bruno Porto, Rafael Godoy

Engineering: Alessandra Moussa

Landscape: Bruno Porto

Collaborators: Gleicy Menezes

Consultants: Nome

Complimentary Projects: Engenheira Alessandra Moussa

Construction: Construtora J2F

Lighting : Dessine

Furniture : Galpão SIA

City: Brasília

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential condominium in Brasilia, Casa Paineiras stands out for its implementation on a plot of just over 2,000 m², a remarkable slope in a preservation area with native cerrado vegetation. The architecture follows the linearity of the land, emphasizing horizontality and robustness, creating spaces that accommodate the dynamics of modern life and provide moments of relaxation and connection with nature. The conception was guided by the search for harmony between the built environment and the landscape, offering residents the sensation of living in symbiosis with the forest. The implementation values the topography. Therefore, the garage was designed to minimize earth movement, support the upper volume, and allow for a natural connection experience upon arrival.

The corridor leading to the intimate area was created to provide privacy for the residents while also interacting with the main facade through a floor window. This same opening that accentuates the horizontality of the architecture on the facade was also designed to provide a view for the family pet, becoming its favorite corner. The client's requirement was for the house to have a unique, imposing, private architecture that completely deviates from the usual. Thus, we created three atmospheres: The atmosphere of the observer, which creates a mysterious expectation about the interior of the house due to the scale and robustness of the blind facade. In addition to that, the slatted entrance hall makes the access even more private and unnoticed. The atmosphere of the visitor, who upon entering the house is surprised by the duality of the architecture, which closes itself off to the street and opens up to its interior, creating integrated spaces that are enhanced by large glass panels that allow natural light to enter and create panoramic views.

And the atmosphere of the residents, who have the experience of modern architecture embraced by nature, makes the house a refuge. In this way, the intimate area was separated from the social area by an invisible barrier, which is the discreet difference in level between them. The garage access leads to the intimate hall, creating a dynamic and private access route for the couple. This dynamism allows easy access to the bedrooms and social area, thus allowing one of them to enter the house unnoticed during a possible event. The master suite is an oasis, the niche that frames the view of the valley and the glass windows that integrate with the treetops transport them to a completely different atmosphere from the urban one. The bathroom is a strong point, providing the experience of feeling in a luxury hotel and adding the individuality of each person with separate countertops. The immersion bathtub, ceiling showers, and chosen tiling make the bathroom intimate and transport the couple to one of their trips to Asia. The triangular-shaped pool is another highlight, deviating from the linearity of the project and designed to integrate with the sloping topography. Its infinity edge provides a unique sensation of being suspended. Strategically positioned for the sunset, it becomes a point of connection with nature and an incomparable leisure space.