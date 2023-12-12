Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten

Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten

Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, BeamHof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, BeamHof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, FacadeHof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, BeamHof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - More Images+ 23

  Curated by Paula Pintos
  Architects: Moser and Hager Architekten
  Area:  290
  Year:  2020
  Photographs
    Photographs:Gregor Graf
  Lead Architects: Anna Moser, Michael Hager
  Program / Use / Building Function: Living
Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Gregor Graf
Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Gregor Graf

History.  Courtyard B is a classic square courtyard in its typology. It delights the viewer with its precise ridge, eaves, and facade lines, its equally high parts of the building, and its hipped roof landscape all around. In its 200 years old history, the basic structure and external appearance of the courtyard have hardly changed. Functionally speaking, the former main house makes up the classic part of the courtyard facing north, clockwise followed by the cow and pig stall, the threshing floor, and finally, connecting the gateway with the former main house, a vault that closes the courtyard towards the residential wing.

Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Gregor Graf
Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Image 26 of 28
Plan - Ground floor

Task. The farmyard, which was vacant for a long time, should be adapted for residential purposes. The aim was to preserve the original character of the square courtyard, despite changing the key functions of the rooms.

Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Gregor Graf
Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Gregor Graf
Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Gregor Graf

Concept. The pristine originality of the courtyard seemed like a valuable treasure that we wanted to guard and preserve. The inherent qualities and characteristics of each area were emphasized so they could unfold their original aesthetics. A cubic single-story corpus on the threshing floor contrasts the careful and traditional renovation. Its glass and mirror surfaces elicit an unreal feeling. Only at second glance, the reflective fixtures and fittings reveal domestic life. This creates a sensitive interplay of contemporary architecture in the context of a historical building.

Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Gregor Graf
Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Gregor Graf
Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Gregor Graf

Implementation. The substance of the old building was completely refurbished, also underpinning the existing foundations. The cube was inserted into the existing building as a wooden frame construction with a ventilated facade. The energy supply follows a responsible use of resources. An air heat pump is used for heating, photovoltaic elements provide power, and wastewater is discharged into a communal sewage treatment plant.

Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Facade
© Gregor Graf

About this office
Office
Materials

Materials

"Hof B House / Moser and Hager Architekten" 12 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags