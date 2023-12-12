Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero

Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero

Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Exterior Photography
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Exterior Photography, Facade
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Shelving, Chair, Beam

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Offices Interiors
Rafaela, Argentina
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. In a quiet conversation, the project reinterprets elements that are on site: a house with a sloping roof, the materials, and the scale of the vegetation.

Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Federico Cairoli
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Image 35 of 35
Axo

As a new piece, the project reconfigures the park with formal synthesis and pure intellectual abstraction. In the section, the space grows in dimensions. In tension, it brings natural light into the interior workspace. In the plan, the service is separated allowing a free space that favors the relationship with the immediate exterior space.

Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Exterior Photography
© Federico Cairoli
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows
© Federico Cairoli
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Image 32 of 35
Floor plan

Heavy outwards, it is expressed as an artificial stone of hammered concrete on all surfaces. Wooden inwards, the interior atmosphere is built through complementary opposites.

Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Federico Cairoli
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Federico Cairoli
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Federico Cairoli

Using basic technology, the proposal is reduced to a few operations. It reinterprets the trees and manipulates the light, the air, and the materials to build a place to think, paint, and work.

Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Table, Beam
© Federico Cairoli

About this office
Agustín Berzero
Office

