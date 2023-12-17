Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group

Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group

© July Design Group

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Restaurant
Hangzhou, China
  Designers: Heng Kang, Wei Sun, Xiaonan Hu, Zhao Ye, Ling Zhang, Shutong Guo, Haili Zheng, Jiabin Lou, Yipei Chen, Xuting Wang
  Florist: Na Ya
  Garden Design: July Design Group
  Program: Restaurant
  City: Hangzhou
  Country: China
Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Hangzhou's new landmark complex, Guanyun Qiantang, which is located in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center on the south bank of the Qiantang River, forms a new skyline of the city together with the Lotus Bowl and Hangzhou Arch. The GuiYuShanFang Landscape Project is located in one of the two podiums, with the site located on 3F. The outdoor patio of the restaurant opens outward to form an elegant arc, providing a multi-layered view of the city through the continuous interior windows.

Plan
Plan
Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Shengliang Su
Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Shengliang Su

| Entrance
According to the needs of the entrance space, the indoor foyer uses Shanxi black paving to guide the guests, and magnificent rockeries and springs can be seen when they turn a corner.

| Small private room  
Outside the private room is a curved spatial site with different constraints. The framed view from the interior to the exterior is partly with raised tatami mats and sofas in front of the windows, and partly is open to the air. The three types of windows form three patterns of view, all of which will affect the landscape design.

Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shengliang Su

| Pause at the corner
The spacious corner aisle is a place for you to stand for a while and explore outward.

| Medium private room
When you continue going forward, you can see canopy line and the city skyline on the other side of the Qiantang River since the west side of the private room is near the Qiantang River.

Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Shengliang Su
Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shengliang Su

| Passable aisle
Through this corner aisle, the outdoor space opens up for a tour of the garden.

| Large private room
The woods and rocks are naturally intertwined, reflecting the mottled stone platform sculptures under the shadow of the trees. The Turtle Island and Crane Island are layered with stones.

Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Shengliang Su

| Tea house
The tea house is calm and quiet, which pays more attention to privacy compared to other areas focusing on spirituality.

| Space for casual guests
Walking to the casual area, the landscape of giant objects and the mountains and springs at entrance form a counterpoint, retelling the whole story.

Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shengliang Su

Project location

Address: 3F, Guan Yun Qian Tang, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

July Design Group
Wood, Glass, Stone

Restaurant, Hospitality Architecture, China

"Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group" 17 Dec 2023. ArchDaily.

