Gui Yu Shan Fang Landscape / July Design Group

Designers: Heng Kang, Wei Sun, Xiaonan Hu, Zhao Ye, Ling Zhang, Shutong Guo, Haili Zheng, Jiabin Lou, Yipei Chen, Xuting Wang

Florist: Na Ya

Garden Design: July Design Group

Program: Restaurant

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Hangzhou's new landmark complex, Guanyun Qiantang, which is located in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center on the south bank of the Qiantang River, forms a new skyline of the city together with the Lotus Bowl and Hangzhou Arch. The GuiYuShanFang Landscape Project is located in one of the two podiums, with the site located on 3F. The outdoor patio of the restaurant opens outward to form an elegant arc, providing a multi-layered view of the city through the continuous interior windows.

| Entrance

According to the needs of the entrance space, the indoor foyer uses Shanxi black paving to guide the guests, and magnificent rockeries and springs can be seen when they turn a corner.



| Small private room

Outside the private room is a curved spatial site with different constraints. The framed view from the interior to the exterior is partly with raised tatami mats and sofas in front of the windows, and partly is open to the air. The three types of windows form three patterns of view, all of which will affect the landscape design.

| Pause at the corner

The spacious corner aisle is a place for you to stand for a while and explore outward.



| Medium private room

When you continue going forward, you can see canopy line and the city skyline on the other side of the Qiantang River since the west side of the private room is near the Qiantang River.

| Passable aisle

Through this corner aisle, the outdoor space opens up for a tour of the garden.



| Large private room

The woods and rocks are naturally intertwined, reflecting the mottled stone platform sculptures under the shadow of the trees. The Turtle Island and Crane Island are layered with stones.

| Tea house

The tea house is calm and quiet, which pays more attention to privacy compared to other areas focusing on spirituality.



| Space for casual guests

Walking to the casual area, the landscape of giant objects and the mountains and springs at entrance form a counterpoint, retelling the whole story.