Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Exterior PhotographyMarcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Chair, Patio, CourtyardMarcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Interior PhotographyMarcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair

Toledo, Spain
  Architects: Erbalunga estudio
  Area:  285
  Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Iván Casal Nieto
  Lead Architects: Arminda Espino, Rubén Rodríguez.
Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Courtyard, Patio
© Iván Casal Nieto
First floor plan
First floor plan
Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Exterior Photography
© Iván Casal Nieto

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of this building is located in a village in Toledo. A place characterized by its low rainfall, low temperatures in winter, and high temperatures in summer. A place where social life and family life separate at the entrance threshold of each house, and which is of special importance behind closed doors. The majority of our projects are developed based on a search for light. However, when this project of a courtyard house in Toledo arrived, the development of the project was based on a search for shade, filtered light, and shadow areas.

Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Chair, Patio, Courtyard
© Iván Casal Nieto
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Exterior Photography
© Iván Casal Nieto

The house is presented as a set of buildings articulated around a courtyard, following the traditional layout of the place. Each of these buildings offers its inhabitants different possibilities for use and personal fulfillment. The whole has (a main dwelling, courtyard, porticoed access space, workshop for an artist, guest module, wood-fired kitchen for celebrations, and laundry room). 

Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iván Casal Nieto
Section
Section
Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair, Column
© Iván Casal Nieto

From the outside, the characteristics of Castilian vernacular architecture are preserved. Thick, poorly perforated walls shape the street boundary and create a barrier to its interior life. But in the courtyard, these walls are transformed into much more permeable, lightweight skins, endowed with great efficiency, which manage to interweave visual references through the courtyard and between the different rooms. 

Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Interior Photography, Brick
© Iván Casal Nieto
Section
Section
Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Interior Photography
© Iván Casal Nieto

The courtyard is configured as the social epicenter of the house. In this uncovered interior space, one can stay or access each of the different rooms. The main element, the dwelling, acts as a backdrop through a permeable ceramic skin, which not only provides privacy but also acts as a solar control element, so important in those latitudes. In this way, the lighting control of traditional houses is achieved without losing the connection with their private exterior space. 

Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Iván Casal Nieto

Materials and designs typical of the area have been used in attempting to homogenize the color palette. The use of herringbone brick creates gentle slopes for rainwater drainage, but when dry, it configures a continuous exterior space with the interior, semi-manual ceramic bricks for the new facades, which dialogue with the old facades, ocher-toned ceramic pavements on floors and interior walls, with much softer textures and easier to clean.

Marcela House / Erbalunga estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Iván Casal Nieto

Erbalunga estudio
Brick

