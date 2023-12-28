How to Hide the Air Conditioning?

Save this picture! Apartamento Alto da Lapa / CR2 Arquitetura. Image: © Fran Parente

As temperatures rise, the demand for air conditioning is on the upswing. Recognizing its near indispensability in modern life, we seek more energy-efficient options in response to the climate crisis while considering how architects and designers can integrate these units discreetly into rooms. The challenge is to keep their primary function, cooling the environment, without drawing too much attention. In this context, we've compiled some tips on concealing air conditioning units to ensure a harmonious overall composition in the space.

Integrate With Furniture

Designing custom furniture for a space allows for a dedicated niche for the air conditioning unit. There are various ways to achieve this, whether by keeping it completely open for easy access and connection with the remote control or incorporating ventilated doors (with perforations or openings for air circulation) that provide access to the equipment while allowing for complete concealment.

Ventilated Lining

As cold air is denser, it naturally tends to descend. It is possible to install a dropped ceiling made of wood or other materials with openings to facilitate air circulation, creating a more uniform environment. In this case, easy access to the equipment for cleaning and maintenance must be ensured.

Make the Most of What Exists

Simpler solutions can emerge by making the most of the available space. Identifying corners formed by beams or creating a subtle contrast between the colors in the environment can minimize the prominence of the equipment, making its presence more discreet.

Bonus: Hiding Machines

In addition to the split system, there are essential machines for the air conditioning system, typically placed outdoors on balconies. It is possible to use integrated furniture made from perforated metal sheets or wood to hide them, as long as they contain ventilation openings. It is crucial to design these options to allow easy access for equipment maintenance.