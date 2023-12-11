Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Spain
  5. Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez

Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez

Save
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez

Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior PhotographyWater Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - WindowsWater Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior PhotographyWater Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, BrickWater Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Restoration, Heritage
Aledo, Spain
  • City: Aledo
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography
© Eva Garcia Millán
Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Image 10 of 14
Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography
© Eva Garcia Millán

Text description provided by the architects. Defending water as a human priority, and understanding its condition as an inexhaustible source of life that sustains existence, is the foundation upon which the consolidation and restoration works of the Tower of Water in Aledo are developed. These works have made it possible to discover new aspects of this magnificent defensive building, from where part of the history of the place can be uncovered. The tower that has reached our days is known as the Tower of Water and dates back to the 15th century. Its volumetric recovery is carried out faithfully to its original footprint, following techniques and using materials found in the medieval building.

Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Windows
© Eva Garcia Millán
Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Image 9 of 14
Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography
© Eva Garcia Millán

Thus, reinforcement and patching works are carried out using in situ wooden formwork filled with white lime, stones, and local sand, which brings back the reddish appearance present in all the slopes. The tower is thus camouflaged with the surroundings, becoming one more peak born from the earth. The base preserves its stepped silhouette with its rubble masonry and mortar foundation, while the newly executed walls are made with calicastrada walls following the existing module used in its day, with a Castilian yardstick of 0.80 cm, where the tapiales rise, recovering the tower's original height.

Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography
© Eva Garcia Millán
Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Image 12 of 14

The new walls are set back, in the shadow of the originals, delaying their plumb lines and separated with geotextile in an attitude of respect and reverence for what already exists. The intervention is not only in the tower but in its entire complex. The surroundings are its faithful companion, the one that provides support and meaning. In the intervention, the surroundings are carefully nurtured, cleaned, and reforested with plants native to the area, thyme, rosemary, mastic, and rockroses once again regain the imprint of the place. The tower only makes sense from this place as a singularity found on the slopes of this valley, where the intervention is justified by its rugged topography, as a point of access to a village of Aledo that inhabits its high ground.

Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Interior Photography, Brick
© Eva Garcia Millán
Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Image 11 of 14

A new horn-shaped door allows access and control to the snail mine located next to the tower, which begins its journey at the foot of the slope to penetrate the depths of the earth through its infinite gallery where water flows. The door is resolved with a subtle gesture, using steel plates that are allowed to rust, separated from each other to allow light to enter and provide the necessary ventilation to the underground passage. Today, the Tower of Water has been recovered, its wounds have been healed, and it is once again renewed in its proud countenance. Today, history continues, and once again the rock thrushes come to the place in their eager flight, the scorpion finds shelter in the stone, and the song of the cicadas accompanies the shade of the branches.

Save this picture!
Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez - Exterior Photography
© Eva Garcia Millán

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:30859 Aledo, Murcia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentRestorationHeritageSpain
Cite: "Water Tower Restoration / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez" [Consolidación y restauración de la torre del agua y mina del caracol / José Amorós Martínez y Alberto Amorós Martínez] 11 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010905/water-tower-restoration-jose-amoros-martinez-y-alberto-amoros-martinez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags