  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Indaiatuba, Brazil
  • Architects: Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  436
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AC Solution, Engemetal, GP esquadrias, Geraldini, Madelasca, NS Brazil Revestimentos, Portobello Shop, Solis Viridi, Soludimper
  • Lead Architects: João Flora & Nathália Carotti
  • Structural Engineering: WE Engenharia Estrutural
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: Tegolato Engenharia Ltda.
  • Site Management: Kiem Engenharia
  • Landscape: Cecilia Amaral Paisagismo
  • City: Indaiatuba
  • Country: Brazil
Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Exterior Photography
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The office had previously done some work for this young family. When they decided to build a single-story house on a corner lot, they chose us again to design this project. 

Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Favaro Jr.

The request was for a minimalist house, with plenty of natural light and ventilation, maximum integration of the internal spaces with the leisure area, gardens that permeate the entire house, and the use of timeless materials. 

Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography
© Favaro Jr.

The chosen construction system, a metal structure, plays a fundamental role in the project's concept. With the use of a flat roof, it was possible to obtain slim metal beams that expressed the desired lightness and minimalism for this house. 

Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam
© Favaro Jr.
Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam, Windows
© Favaro Jr.

Through some studies of the lot, such as topography and solar incidence, an L-shaped layout emerged, with one level designed for the social and service areas, and another level, 50cm higher, connected by a ramp, where the guest suite, two suites for the children, and the master suite are located. 

Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Patio
© Favaro Jr.

The entire social area of the house faces east and has a full view of the leisure area. The western part of these spaces is protected by a long overhang and a large stone wall, which not only brings privacy to the residents in relation to the street but also elegantly composes the front facade and forms a beautiful internal garden. To break the rigidity of this wall, a large lower opening extends from the garden to the entrance hall. The suspended volume of burnt cement houses a large bookshelf in the living room and also protects this space from the afternoon sun, in addition to creating an interesting effect on the front and side facades (corner). 

Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Favaro Jr.
Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Favaro Jr.

In the intimate part, the master suite and the children's suites are separated by spacious gardens and are connected by a long suspended terrace facing the leisure area. 

Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Favaro Jr.
Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Favaro Jr.

The use of stone and wooden cladding on the front facade and the internal and external ceilings adds warmth and personality to the project. The Tecnocimento (burnt cement) was used for the flooring of the entire social/service area of the house, which is a polymeric cement coating. This material was also used in all bathrooms (floor/walls).

Petrus House / Sala Squadra Arquitetura & Interiores - Exterior Photography, Table, Garden, Patio
© Favaro Jr.

Top #Tags