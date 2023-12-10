Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter

Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter

Save
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter

Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Beam, Column Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sweden
  • Architects: Metropolis Arkitekter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  206
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mikael Lundblad
  • Lead Architect: Caspar von Vegesack
  • Structural Engineer: Alf Skelander
  • Plumbing: Jan Berglund
  • Electrical Installations: Tim Gillström
  • Builder: Fidior Bygg AB
  • Site Manager: Bosse Andersson
  • Site Built Interior: Peter Lynch
  • Country: Sweden
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Mikael Lundblad

Text description provided by the architects. Villa JJ is located on a cliff on the shoreline of Stockholm's southern archipelago. The climate here can be harsh, nature is shaped by rain and storms as much as by sun and drought. The building tradition was characterized by simple buildings, often gathered in clusters to protect each other, such as fishermen's sheds or small farms. The houses were low, clad with wood boards, gray or almost white.

Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Image 25 of 32

Building in this environment is about working with the few materials that the location and circumstances have provided. The building tradition is our inspiration, but the conditions today are not quite the same as they were then. We want to maintain the attitude of traditional construction in such a way that the simplest and most logical way of building has always been sought. Building components and assemblies are often clearly declared. The traditional building is its manual, see and imitate, it says, then it will be good.

Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Mikael Lundblad

In Villa JJ, we try to show how you can build without repeating how it is usually done. The roof finish is abruptly cut off without lining boards to show what the inside of the roof looks like, the rafters are overlong so that they can support a water channel of booked sheet metal, but also so that the ends of the wood cast shadows on the façade and are decorative. We want to take advantage of the ornamental potential of necessities. It's the natural attitude of arts and crafts, whether it's about knitting a sweater or building a house. Beauty occurs as a consequence of the work.

Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mikael Lundblad
Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Shelving
© Mikael Lundblad

The project consists of three very simple buildings. The first contains the kitchen, dining area, and living room, the second house is smaller and is a little higher in the terrain, where we have the bedroom, bath, and clothes storage. The third part of the building houses technology, storage, and space for guests. Between the three houses is the entrance, it has a flat roof and walls of glass. The floor is the same as out on the terrace, grey Offerdal slate. A space between outside and inside.

Save this picture!
Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam, Courtyard
© Mikael Lundblad

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Metropolis Arkitekter
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: " Villa JJ / Metropolis Arkitekter" 10 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010893/villa-jj-metropolis-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags